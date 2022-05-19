Kendall County candidates seek to be party standard-bearers in June primary vote

Primary elections are all about political parties nominating candidates to carry the partisan banner into the general election.

In Kendall County, winning the Republican primary can be tantamount to winning the office outright, although Democrats have been making some inroads, particularly at the County Board level.

When voters step up to the voting machines for the June 28 primary election, most will take either a Democratic or Republican ballot.

However, some will opt for a nonpartisan ballot, allowing them to vote on referendum questions without declaring a party affiliation.

Voters can start making their choices May 19 when early voting gets underway.

There are only two countywide contested races, both in the Republican primary.

Incumbent GOP Treasurer Jill Ferko is facing a challenge from Oswego Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt, while incumbent Grundy-Kendall Regional School Superintendent Chris Mehochko is running against Kristen Koppers of Channahon.

County Clerk Debbie Gillette and Sheriff Dwight Baird are running for reelection. Both are unopposed in the Republican primary. There are no Democratic candidates for those offices on the primary ballot, but the party could slate candidates later.

The major action in this year’s voting will be for seats on the Kendall County Board, all of which are up for grabs.

Kendall County is divided into two districts, with five board members elected from each.

There are six Republican candidates in each of the two districts, meaning voters will eliminate one hopeful in each district. That will leave five Republicans to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.

District 1 covers the western side of the county and geographically is the larger of the two.

It includes most of Yorkville and portions of Montgomery and Sandwich, along with Plano, Bristol, Millbrook, Plattville, Newark and Lisbon.

The Republican candidates include incumbents Brian DeBolt of Plano, Ruben Rodriguez of Yorkville and Scott Gengler of Yorkville.

Also seeking the GOP nomination for a seat on the board are Yorkville Alderman Jason Peterson, Yorkville businessman Tommy Okapal and Millbrook Trustee Seth Wormley.

Meanwhile, Malanda Griffin of Yorkville is unopposed for the Democratic nomination in District 1, while Todd Milliron of Yorkville is running under the banner of the Kendall County Party.

Two District 1 incumbents decided not to seek reelection. They are Democrat Amy Cesich and Republican Judy Gilmour, both of Yorkville.

District 2 covers the east side of the county and includes all or portions of Oswego, Yorkville, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Plainfield and Joliet.

The six Republican candidates include incumbents Dan Koukol of Oswego and Matt Kellogg of Yorkville, along with former Oswego Village President Brian LeClercq.

Also running for the GOP nod in District 2 are Donna Sawicki and Diane Selmer, both Oswego Township trustees, and Kendall County Young Republicans Chairman Gabriella Shanahan of Joliet.

There are three Democrats on the ballot in District 2. They include incumbent board member Elizabeth Flowers of Montgomery along with Brooke Shanley of Aurora and Zach Bachmann of Oswego.

Two District 2 board members are not running for reelection. They are Democrat Robyn Vickers of Oswego and County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, also of Oswego, who is running for the GOP’s nomination for the 14th Congressional District seat.



