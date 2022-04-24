Spring at the Farm set for May 1 at Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery

The Conservation Foundation will host Spring at the Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Dickson-Murst Farm, 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery.

The public is invited. Admission and parking are free.

This event features crafts for the kids, hay rides, barrel train rides and farm animals to pet while enjoying vittles from the Country Kitchen and frosty treats from an ice cream truck. Antique trucks and tractors will be on display and there will be farm demonstrations and a corn box and play area for your youngsters.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Students from the Newark Chapter of Future Farmers of America will have their animals at the event and will sell hanging baskets and colorful annuals, just in time for Mother’s Day. The Kendall County 4-H clubs will provide activities for kids of all ages.

The event is sponsored by Byline Bank of Oswego and is made possible by the support of the Dickson-Murst Farm Partners, a group of The Conservation Foundation volunteers who maintain the farm buildings and organize special events such as this to raise money through donations and food sales.