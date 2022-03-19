On campus: Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients feature Kendall County students

Local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2021-22 academic year.

Ashlyn Clancy of Sandwich and Madeline Wyatt of Oswego were both awarded the Chancellor Scholars scholarship.

*****

Yorkville residents were recently named to the Fall 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Shae Clever earned Highest Honors; Alexis Grandys earned High Honors; Brooke Kala earned Highest Honors; Samantha Moreno earned Honors.

*****

Caitlin Eckert of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University in December.

*****

Joseph Frietsch and Beth Neckolaishen of Yorkville, Jennifer Weiskircher of Montgomery, and Brittany Roehl and John Kusion of Oswego were all named to the Fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

*****

Caelee Batterson of Oswego is one of 35 University of Iowa College of Pharmacy students who recently completed the college’s Healthcare Business Leadership program. The leadership program teaches students how to understand and make effective business decisions regarding teamwork, finance, conflict management, entrepreneurship, and how to leverage healthcare data to improve outcomes and decision making.

*****

Local students earned degrees from Western Illinois University after the Fall 2021 semester.

Abigail Jane Tholen of Bristol earned a Master of Accountancy.

Dana Ayoub Assad of Oswego earned a Master of Business Administration.

Yasmeen Ayoub Assad of Oswego earned a Master of Business Administration, Business Administration.

David Dominick Offhaus of Plano earned a Master of Business Administration.

Mark Miller of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement & Justice Administration.

Deanna Marie Voss of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.

*****

Kishwaukee College announced the graduates for summer and fall 2021which included Hannah E. Menter of Oswego, CERT, Floral Horticulture.

*****

Megan Scott of Yorkville, Peyton Hartman of Montgomery and Hannah Jordan of Yorkville were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

*****

Wheaton College recently named Hannah Beste of Oswego, Raymond Hanus of Yorkville, Phil LoChirco and Elijah Sanchez both of Plano, and Mikayla Williams of Newark to the fall 2021 Dean’s List.

*****

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of local students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in fall 2021 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).

Earning this honor were: Oswego residents Reagan Fritts, Honor Roll, Madison Signor, Dean’s List, and Matthew Sorrells, Dean’s List; and Yorkville residents Douglas Burson, Honor Roll, and Meaghan O’Connor, Dean’s List

*****

Madelynn Calder of Yorkville achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2021 semester.

*****

The University of Kentucky has released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Local students honored include: Yorkville residents Callaghan Bishop, Ryan Boyd, Ashley Konen and Samantha Riordan; Oswego residents Holly Gotchie, Eva Peterson, Lauren Russell, Kari Stogentin and Ava Weyrich; Plano resident Ryleigh Johnson; Montgomery resident Amanda Pacyna; and Bristol resident Benjamin Tholen.

*****

Local students attending the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0. Students earning Dean’s List honors include

Rogerio Fragale of Montgomery, Courtney Callahan of Oswego, Trever Carroll of Oswego, Summer Hawkins of Oswego, Bailey Langkan of Oswego and Kaitlyn Mac Donald of Oswego. Students earning President’s List honors include Landon Boone of Oswego and Kelsie Jackson of Oswego.

*****

Megan Maruna of Oswego and Hannah Divin of Yorkville were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

*****

Evan Sharrard of Oswego is among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

*****

The University of Iowa named Oswego residents Anna Livingston, Lena Taylor and Caitlin Guist to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester.

Local students were also named to the University of Iowa’s dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester. Earning this honor were Yorkville residents Enrique Alvarez, Arielle Cafi, Arthur Wynn and Claudia Withers; Sandwich resident Paige Ciceraro; Oswego residents Joseph Lagman, Ryan York, Meredith Derucki, Anna Livingston, Lena Taylor, Lyndsey Carter, Elijah Dail, Christopher Hellinger, Ethan Weires, Luke Fogarty, Caitlin Guist, Emily Marra and Allison Sass; and Montgomery residents Madison Scheel and Bradley Rehg.

*****

The University of Iowa awarded undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees at the close of the 2021 fall semester.

Mitchel Kearby of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing.

Ashleigh Meyer of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in health and human physiology.

Lena Taylor of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

*****

Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List. Local students honored include Montgomery residents Everett Duffy, Matthew Gerlach, Anela Gomes, Heather Marz, Hailey Negley and Kelly Romano; Oswego residents Jacob Billhymer, Jacob Blocker, Samuel Bolander, Gabriella Codina, Jeffrey Crafton, Erik Dralle, Molly Gustafson, Griffin Huffmon, Kristofer Kovach, Jaclyn Kowall, Abhi Mehta, Thiago Reinert, Rachel Scaliatine, Chad Schaschwary, Ryan Schiltz and Macy Sutton; and Yorkville residents Madison Baumgartner, Nicholas Bivens, Tim De Wit, Liam Gleason, Aaron Grochowski, Kevin Gruhlke, Tyler Laurich, Ethan Piszczek and Abigail Sledden.

*****

Dylan Engler of Montgomery and Benjamin Stemmet of Yorkville were named to the dean’s list at The Citadel during the fall 2021 semester. Stemmet was also awarded gold star recognition.

*****

Bellarmine University has named Montgomery resident Jillian Anderson to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

*****

Matthew Jeter of Montgomery was named to the Dean’s List status for the 2021 fall semester at Loras College.

*****