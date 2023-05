The next United Plattville Association Pizza Night is set for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

To place a pizza order, call 815-475-9806.

In addition, the UPA bar will be open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Burgers will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Everyone is invited.

The UPA Hall is at 6617 Chicago Road in Plattville, south of Yorkville.