Home brew winner named in Oswego’s Brew at the Bridge contest

A stout beer has taken home the title of Best Home Brew in the 2021 home brew contest, held in conjunction with the Oswegoland Park District’s annual Brew at the Bridge craft beer festival Saturday, Oct. 9, in downtown Oswego.

A total of 40 entries were submitted from brewers in six different categories this year, with entries judged by representatives from the Oswego Brewing Company and Skeleton Key Brewery, according to information provided by the park district.

Chosen from the first place entries in each of the six categories, the title of Best Home Brew went to Derek Ridge for his Rye Imperial Stout named “Harvest Moon Eclipse.” As the winner of the Best Home Brew Ridge’s stout will be brewed at, and sold at the Oswego Brewing Company in downtown Oswego for a limited time.

Tony Daniels took first place in the Belgians category for a Belgian Quad named “The Dirty Dozen,” while second place went to Nick Mehis’ Belgian Tripel “Be Mary” and third place went to Michael Jacobs for “ferme idiote,” a Saison.

In the Hoppy category, Brian Whitaker took first place for American IPA “Momee Beahr,” while second place went to Pablo Guerrero for the IPA “M-IPA” and Monte Weirman and Dennis Jabczynski brought home third for their Double IPA, “Piney the Bench Coach.”

Michael Jacobs’ Kolsch “Kolsch Me Outside” took first in the Light Ales & Lagers category, while Vince Contreras took second place for the Octoberfest Marzen “Achtoberfest,” and third place went to Monte Weirman and Dennis Jabczynski for their Kolsch “Warning Track Kolsch.”

In the Ambers & Browns category, Tony Daniels took first place for his English Barleywine “Fellifino” and second place went to Jim Richter for a Maple-Coffee Brown Ale called “Mustache Ride.” Third place in the category went to Ron Benner for his Barrel Aged Brown Ale “Sea Salt Caramel.”

In the Dark beers category, Derek Ridge took first place for his Rye Imperial Stout named “Harvest Moon Eclipse,” while Justin Roess took second for his “P1 Coffee Stout” Sweet Stout with Coffee, and Ron Benner took third for his “Gimme a Quarter Porter” Porter.

In Fruit Beers, Vince Contreras took first for his “COVID-420″ Orange Creamsicle Milkshake IPA, and second place went to Adam Musse for his Pineapple Milkshake IPA, “Tropical Delight.” Mike Wulff took third for his “Cheater Cheater Pumpkin Eater” Pumpkin IPA.