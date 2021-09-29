Parkview Christian Academy parents, supporters cheer court ruling at rally

YORKVILLE – Chris and Nichole Okapal of Yorkville say they send their two boys to Parkview Christian Academy because the school reflects their family values.

“The school supports liberty and freedom and won’t bow down to tyranny,” said Chris Okapal, carrying an American flag over his shoulder.

The Okapals were among nearly 200 parents and other supporters of the Yorkville school gathered in front of the Kendall County Courthouse on Sept. 29 awaiting a judge’s ruling in the school’s legal battle with the Illinois State Board of Education.

“Keeping God in our schools is very important to us,” Nichole Okapal said.

After the academy informed the ISBE that it would not comply with Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate for all schools in Illinois, the board responded by revoking Parkview’s official state accreditation.

“This isn’t about masks, it’s about freedom of choice,” Chris Okapal said. “We’re not trying to force anything on anyone.”

The crowd gradually swelled in size and the anticipation was palpable as they waited to hear if a judge would grant the school’s request for a temporary restraining order to put a halt to the ISBE directive.

They cheered when Parkview School Board President Jed Davis emerged from the courthouse to declare a victory, albeit a temporary one.

“Parkview is now a fully recognized school in the ISBE,” Davis told the audience from the courthouse steps. “That is a huge relief for us.”

Davis thanked the supporters standing under the bright sun.

“Parkview feels the support of the community,” Davis said. “The overreach by the government of Illinois is beyond excessive. This case has nothing to do with masks. There needs to be fair play and there needs to be freedom and we got both today.”

Davis said the temporary restraining order will allow Parkview students to participate in state-sanctioned interscholastic sports.

That was a big relief for Stephanie and Dave Beasley of Yorkville. Their son, a senior at Parkview, plays on the school baseball team.

“That’s what’s on the line for him right now,” Dave Beasley said, moments before Davis announced that the temporary restraining order had been granted.

Parkview is a K-12 school operating two campuses in Yorkville. The ISBE’s action threatens to pull state recognition for the diplomas of graduating seniors.

“That’s an empty threat,” said parent Dennis Burgin of Aurora, whose daughter is a junior at the school.

The parents and supporters in the crowd waived American flags and held up handmade placards making clear their feelings about the governor while extolling freedom of choice.

Jen Hunsberger of Yorkville has three children attending Parkview.

“The school gave our children the right to breathe,” Hunsberger said. “We have God-given freedoms and we are trying hard to keep them.”

Another parent, Rachel Hansen of Yorkville, expressed similar feelings.

“We appreciate the school’s stance on choice,” Hansen said. “Some students wear masks and some don’t.”

Hansen also indicated strong support for the school’s academic programs.

“We love the teachers,” Hansen said.