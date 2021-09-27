Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires Brendan Heye as new patrol deputy

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Patrol Division. Brendan Heye was sworn in Sept. 16 by Sheriff Dwight Baird.

Heye studied at Western Illinois University where he earned a degree in criminal justice. He worked as a police officer at the Yorkville Police Department for 4 1/2 years before being hired by the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Heye will be paired with experienced field training officers for a rigorous 14-week field training program, according to the sheriff’s office.