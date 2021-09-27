July 29, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires Brendan Heye as new patrol deputy

Deputy Heye previously served as a Yorkville police officer

By Kendall County Now staff report
Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird and Deputy Brendan Heye

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird and Deputy Brendan Heye (photo provided)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Patrol Division. Brendan Heye was sworn in Sept. 16 by Sheriff Dwight Baird.

Heye studied at Western Illinois University where he earned a degree in criminal justice. He worked as a police officer at the Yorkville Police Department for 4 1/2 years before being hired by the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Heye will be paired with experienced field training officers for a rigorous 14-week field training program, according to the sheriff’s office.