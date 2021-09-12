On campus: Kendall County students earn honor roll distinctions

Maya Taylor of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing from St. Cloud State University during the 2021 spring semester.

Undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester. Local students named include Sam Prusak of Montgomery, Kieran Kalusniak of Oswego, Maddie Petrauskas of Oswego, Seth Dowd of Sandwich and Halle Jones of Yorkville.

Illinois Wesleyan University honored more than 360 candidates for graduation during Commencement on May 2.

Robert Reichert of Yorkville received a degree in Biology.

Emily Gutzwiler of Yorkville received a degree in Nursing.

Bellarmine University has named Montgomery resident Jillian Anderson to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Wheaton College congratulates May 2021 graduate Nicole Opal Kraemer. Kraemer, of Oswego, graduated cum laude with a BA in History .

Mark Melton of Oswego was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Hofstra University.

Emily Wollenweber, a student from Yorkville, has been placed on Bemidji State’s dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Local students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 8.

Savana Vitale of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Jenna Yabsley of Yorkville earned a Master of Arts in Library and Information Studies.

Students from Kendall County earned dean’s or provost’s list honors for the spring 2021 semester at UW-Parkside. Dean’s list honors are awarded to students achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Provost’s list honorees have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or above. Allie Cross of Plano was named to the Dean’s & Provost’s List; Cameron Myre of Newark was named to the Dean’s & Provost’s List; Karla Hansen of Montgomery was named to the Dean’s List; Riane Tomsa of Newark was named to the Dean’s List.

Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement May 14-16.

Nick Marra of Oswego graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Alexandra Bartkoske of Oswego graduated with a B.S. in Business in Finance.

Matt Maruna of Oswego graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Carissa Brown of Oswego graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Dubuque.

Lori Chochole of Oswego was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its May 2021 graduates.

Alyson Carroll of Oswego graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Instruc Strat.

Robert Dannenberg of Newark graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business.

Raven Russell of Plano graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded degrees in May.

Stephanie Hoeksema of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and Latin American studies.

Jordyn Schoen of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Local students were selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean’s List including Oswego residents Evah Engel and Leila Rquibi.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees for the spring and summer sessions of 2021.

Emma Paravola of Oswego graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Special Education.

Undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2021 Summer Dean’s List. Local students earning this honor include Oswego residents Eric Garcia, Rachel Johnson and Jaron Cordell Spearman; and Yorkville resident Mark Miller.

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced that David Butts of Yorkville was named to its Dean’s List for spring semester 2021.

Jessica Fiedler of Yorkville was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Illinois State University.

