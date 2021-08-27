Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires Joe Conley as new patrol deputy

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Patrol Division. Joe Conley was sworn in Aug. 2 by Sheriff Dwight Baird.

Deputy Conley served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He studied at Westwood College and worked as a police officer at the Chicago Department of Aviation Police Department and the Bellwood Police Department before being hired by the sheriff’s office.

Conley will be paired with experienced field training officers for a rigorous 14-week field training program.