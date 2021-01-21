NCG Cinema in Yorkville to reopen Friday

As Kendall County moves into Tier 1 COVID-19 mitigations, NCG Cinema in Yorkville will re-open for moviegoers this Friday, Jan. 22.

The theater, located on 1505 N. Bridge Street, announced its “grand re-re-opening” on Facebook Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“We are so excited to announce that we will officially be re-opening (again) this Friday!” theatre officials wrote online. “We can’t wait to get back to serving our local community.”

One of so many local theaters impacted by the pandemic, NCG Cinema had previously shutdown in late November at the height of Illinois’ outbreak of the virus.

The theater said show times will be updated on its website.