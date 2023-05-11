New Montgomery police officer sworn-in; community service officers introduced

The newest Montgomery police officer grew up close to the village.

Police Chief Phil Smith told the Village Board during a May 8 meeting that Officer Mario Magana is an Aurora native who graduated from Aurora Central Catholic High School and Waubonsee Community College.

Magana also graduated Feb. 28 from the Police Academy, Smith said.

Village President Matt Brolley swore-in Magana as a village police officer as the Village Board, his family, friends and a large contingent of village police officers looked on at Village Hall.

Also during the meeting, Smith introduced two new police community service officers, Colin Pradel and Isaiah Rodriguez.

Smith said Pradel is a Naperville native who graduated from Naperville North High School and attended College of DuPage and Triton College. Pradel, who resides in Oswego, worked previously as a 911 dispatcher and law enforcement vehicle technician and has worked for the city of Aurora’s Emergency Management Agency since 2016.

Rodriguez is an Aurora native who later moved to Yorkville and graduated from Yorkville High School. Smith said Rodriguez became interested in law enforcement while attending Illinois Valley Vocational Center in Sandwich as a YHS student.