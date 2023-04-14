Montgomery Village Board OKs increases to building, annexation fees

The Montgomery Village Board has voted to increase the village’s building and annexation fees.

In a 4-0 ballot April 10, the board approved raising the base building fee from $50-$55 to $90-$100, and new construction fees from $25 to $30 per 100 square feet.

The board’s vote also served to hike the village’s planning fee from $400 to $600, and set annexation fees at $600 for lots less than one acre and $1,000 for lots of an acre or more in size.

In a memo, Sonya Abt, the village’s community development director, noted the fee increases ensure that more of the village’s expenses related to processing, reviewing and issuing permits and zoning applications are being covered

Abt told the board that in proposing the fees village staff also sought to make sure the village’s fee are in-line with other area communities.

The board’s vote served to update a comprehensive fee and deposit schedule that was adopted in 2018 and then updated with some minor additions the following year. Prior to that time, the last major update to the village’s building and development fee schedule occurred in 2011.

Initially, village staff proposed a flat $1,000 annexation fee. However, board member Doug Marecek expressed concern during a March 27 meeting that by setting the fee at $1,000 it might serve to discourage some property owners, including those who reside along Montgomery Road in unincorporated Aurora Township, from seeking annexation to the village. In response, village staff revised their proposal to reduce the annexation fee for properties of one acre or less to $600.

Marecek said he appreciated village staff reviewing the fee for smaller lots and presenting the board with some options.

“I agree with the $600 fee for lots of less than an acre,” Marecek said, adding, “I feel it is consistent and accomplishes what staff is looking for in getting (our) costs covered...It doesn’t punish the smaller residential lot (owners).”

Joining Marecek in voting to approve the fees were board members Theresa Sperling, Dan Gier and Steve Jungermann. Absent from the meeting and the vote were board members Tom Betsinger and Matt Bauman.