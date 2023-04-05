Progressive ‘For the Kids’ slate sweeps balloting in Oswego SD308 Board of Education election

The “For the Kids” candidate slate swept the balloting for four available seats on the Oswego SD308 Board of Education in Tuesday’s election, unofficial vote totals show.

The progressive slate of candidates, which included two incumbents, appears to have defeated the conservative “We the People” group.

For an unexpired two-year term on the board, Jared Ploger was running well ahead of Kevin D. Johnson. Ploger served a four-year term on the board several years ago and was appointed to the board about a year ago.

Ploger was up with 5,390 votes to 3,299 for Johnson, figures from the Kendall, Kane and Will county clerk’s offices reported.

Likewise, the three “For the Kids” candidates were the apparent winners among the seven candidates seeking three available four-year terms on the School Board.

Amy Murillo was the top vote-getter overall, with 5,445 votes.

She was followed by Dominick Cirone, who was appointed to the board a little more than a year ago, with 5,169 ballots. Mary Jo Wenmouth also secured a seat on the board with 4,980 votes.

The “We the People” slate included Heather Gregar with 2,992 ballots, Richard B. Gilmore with 2,945 votes and Joanne Johnson with 2,514.

Nicky Boecker, who was running independently of either slate, picked up 1,263 votes.