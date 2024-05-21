CASA Kendall County announces appointment of new executive director

CASA Kendall County has announced the appointment of Heidi Baird as its new executive director effective May 28. (Provided by CASA Kendall County)

CASA Kendall County has announced the appointment of Heidi Baird as its new executive director effective May 28.

Baird will replace Amy McNamara, who left the organization to take on a new role with Illinois CASA.

According to a news release from CASA Kendall County, Baird’s “unique combination” of experience from both her professional career and personal involvements lend well to leading the 25-year old organization. The group’s mission is to be a voice for children who are now involved in the child welfare system.

“I am so excited for Heidi Baird to join CASA Kendall County as the new executive director,” CASA Board President Nicole Sartori said in a news release from CASA Kendall County. “I look forward to watching her bring this organization to the next level.”

Baird, who holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Michigan State University, brings with her extensive professional experience in management, marketing, resource development, budgetary oversight, fundraising and relationship development most recently in her role as the business development manager for Earthmover Credit Union.

In addition, Baird has been a foster parent for more than 10 years, “providing a loving, stable home to nearly 50 children,” according to the release. During her time as a foster parent, she has partnered with child welfare agencies to aid in foster placements, created a foster parent mentoring program and served as a resource for foster families and other related agencies.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to work with such a great organization and look forward to contributing my skills and experience to the CASA Team,” Baird said in the release. “Personally, I have been passionate about foster care for decades and look forward to bringing that passion to my professional role as executive director of CASA Kendall County,” Baird said.

CASA Kendall County is a nonprofit organization which advocates for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse and neglect. CASA trains and supports dedicated community volunteers who serve to protect a child’s right to a safe and permanent home.