Yorkville resident named one of Waubonsee’s Support Staff Award winners

Waubonsee Community College has announced the 2023 Support Staff Awards for Excellence. Awards were presented in each of three categories: Innovation and Creativity, Service and Quality and Diversity and Inclusion.

Ronald Rithaler, Advanced Manufacturing Lab Coordinator, of Yorkville, received the award for Excellence in Service and Quality.

Debra “Deb” Chan, Library Technology Specialist, of Aurora, received the award for Excellence in Service and Quality.

Mary “Ellen” Rogers, Bookstore Technology Coordinator, of DeKalb, received the award for Excellence in Innovation and Creativity.

Marleigha Evans, Senior Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator, of Woodridge, received the award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion.

Waubonsee’s Support Staff Awards for Excellence are presented each year. Nominations are submitted from across the college and the recipients are determined by the college’s Support Staff Committee. Awardees received a framed certificate presented by Dr. Brian Knetl, president of Waubonsee Community College, at the college’s annual Support Staff Meeting and will be recognized by Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees at the board meeting in August.