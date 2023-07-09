Oswego brothers savoring success after graduation from Waubonsee’s Automotive Tech program

Waubonsee alumni Joe and Dan Christoffel of Oswego have a unique bond that sets them apart from typical siblings. Despite being 10 years apart in age and in their academic journeys, they have followed almost identical paths leading to successful careers. Both brothers have excelled in their professional careers at Navistar Inc., working in separate cubicles rows apart. They attribute their success in the industry to their experiences at Waubonsee, recognizing the college’s significant role in shaping their careers.

The Christoffel brothers’ love for cars began at a young age when their dad introduced them to an overseas drag racing competition with the American Drag Racing League. This experience sparked the brothers’ passion for racing and the automotive industry, which led Joe to enroll in Waubonsee’s Automotive Technology Program. He was fortunate to receive the Lucile Gustafson Scholarship and completed his education, intending to work in a mechanical repair shop. However, Guy Tiberio, Associate Professor of Automotive Technology, encouraged him to explore the transfer pathway to Southern Illinois University and keep his options open.

“I wasn’t originally thinking about earning a bachelor’s degree. I think about how Guy pushed me to transfer to SIU after Waubonsee, and I’m so grateful he did,” Joe said. “Looking back, I was able to make the decision to go to SIU and influence Dan to have a successful full-time career at Navistar.”

In junior high school, Dan looked up to his brother Joe. “As soon as I saw the path go well for him, I knew it would also go well for me, so I did everything he advised me to do.”

As a senior in high school, Dan attended Waubonsee’s Automotive Technology Signing Day and said he was encouraged by Ken Kunz, professor of Automotive Technology, to sign a letter of intent. Dan applied for the same Lucile Gustafson Scholarship as Joe and received it. He graduated from Waubonsee and took all the steps to transfer to SIU. “It was almost too easy for me,” Dan said. “Waubonsee sets you up for greater success than the average student who attends a four-year institution.”

Joe and Dan credit Waubonsee’s Automotive Technology Program for giving them a competitive edge over their peers at SIU. Joe aid the program’s hands-on approach allowed them to work with real customers experiencing real-world issues alongside their classmates and instructors right after enrolling in high school. This level of exposure is not typically experienced until one’s junior or senior year at other institutions.

Joe, who has been with Navistar for a decade in technical, workforce education and service solutions roles, searches for potential employees who have studied automotive technology at a community college and continued their education.

“When I look at a resume and see someone who attended Waubonsee’s Automotive Technology Program or a similar community college’s program and has transferred to a four-year institution with a transfer pathway, I know nine times out of 10, that is a stronger candidate,” Joe said.

As the manager of training development at Navistar, Joe oversees the development of Automotive Service Excellence-accredited training programs for facilities in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Mexico.

Dan, who recently earned his Bachelor of Science in automotive technology, is now the diagnostic development senior at Navistar. His job involves creating a diagnostic flow chart for technicians at dealerships to use when identifying issues with Navistar’s trucks and buses. Thanks to Dan’s work, technicians can accurately diagnose problems such as engine rattling and check engine light alerts for all Navistar vehicles currently in production.

“As a recent graduate at SIU, what has stood out to me from Waubonsee is the true family environment the Automotive Technology Program offers,” Dan said. “When I got to SIU, I realized I had taken that dynamic for granted. The instructors at Waubonsee truly go above and beyond for their students.”

Dan and Joe agree that obtaining a degree is crucial for success and staying competitive in the automotive industry. Dan advises high school students to remain open to various possibilities. “Working in a shop is rough and physically demanding on the body. Having a degree as a backup plan is wise,” Dan said.

Joe has a similar recommendation for students. “Make sure you are setting yourself up for success. Having the degree opens new doors you wouldn’t have access to without it.”

During Waubonsee’s June board meeting, the Christoffel brothers were commended for serving as exceptional role models to present Waubonsee students. As Featured Alumni, the Christoffel brothers offer valuable perspectives on the importance of earning a degree from Waubonsee, the ease of transitioning to a four-year university, and the advantages of a successful career path.

To learn about Waubonsee’s Automotive Technology Program, visit waubonsee.edu/automotive.