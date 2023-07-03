Waubonsee Community College alum cast in Disney’s ‘Saturdays’

Waubonsee Community College alumna Cheyanne Lowery, of Newark, has had the talent for artistic roller skating since the age of 8, and her commitment to the sport has now paid off in a big way.

After graduating from Waubonsee last year, Lowery was invited to audition for a role in Disney’s “Saturdays.” The show follows the journey of teenage girls as they strive to improve their skating skills at a local rink in Chicago. Since its premiere in March, the show has gained an impressive viewership of over 85,000, according to a news release from Waubonsee Community College.

“I’ve always considered myself a Disney fan, but it was almost unbelievable to showcase my sport in front of producers, directors, cast and crew for a new television show,” Lowery said in the release.

Lowery considers being cast in the show an unexpected honor, but also acknowledges that it required a significant sacrifice.

When Lowery received the assignment details, she was worried about how it would affect her first few weeks as a transfer student at Aurora University. Being on set would mean long 12-14 hour days, including preparation, makeup, costumes and filming for six months.

However, after receiving an offer to be cast as a high-level extra, she figured it out and informed her professors.

“I couldn’t say no to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Lowery.

On the show, Lowery plays a professional skater in an elite roller-skating group known as the “Goldens.” Lowery says seeing herself on screen when “Saturdays” first aired was surreal.

“I jumped out of my seat and screamed, ‘Mom, I’m on T.V. I did it. I made it.’”

In her skating career, Lowery has won 14 national championships and competed in the World Roller Games Championships in Barcelona, Spain as a member of Team USA. She received numerous accolades, including Skater of the Year and a World Team USA trophy.

Lowery graduated from Waubonsee with an associate degree in criminology. She credits Waubonsee for providing an excellent experience academically and for offering resources to help her navigate college as a first-generation and transfer student.

“Having connections is a big thing,” said Lowery. “I know my coach will always look for opportunities for me, even miles away in a different state.”

While Lowery waits to see if there will be a season two of the show, she will continue her academic career at Aurora University. She aspires to earn a bachelor’s degree in exercise science in athletic training with a minor in criminal justice.

She also has plans to visit Los Angeles in hopes of gaining future opportunities to be featured on-screen.

“It felt really great to finally be noticed for my achievement in my sport,” said Lowery. “People can now see all the categories that exist within artistic roller-skating and will be inspired by them.”