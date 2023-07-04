Yorkville parade to step off at 9 a.m. July 4

Yorkville will celebrate the July 4 holiday with a parade and fireworks.

The parade will line up at 7:30 a.m. at Yorkville High School, 797 Game Farm Road, and step off at 9 a.m.

The route for the march is south on Game Farm Road, east on West Somonauk Street, south on King Street, east on West Main Street and north on Church Street to Tower Lane, where the parade will end at Yorkville Grade School, 201 W. Somonauk St.

Activities will get underway at Town Square Park immediately after the parade and continue until 1 p.m.

The fireworks show will be at the corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway, beginning at dusk. Information is available at Yorkville.il.us/July4.