Yorkville Heating Furnace Giveaway

Pay It Forward It’s the fifth annual furnace giveaway . . . We have had a successful year and are thankful to all of our customers who have continued to support our business. Now, we want to pay it forward and share the warmth by giving back to our community. This winter, we’re offering a Free Furnace—fully installed—to a deserving local family who could use a little extra help staying warm. Help us heat a deserving home! We need YOUR help to find that family. If you know someone who could benefit from a new furnace this winter, please nominate them!

Nominate a family in need. Now through December 9th, nominate a family in need and get $200 coupon* from Yorkville Heating & Air Conditioning. Together, we can make a real difference. Share this page to spread the word, and let’s find a family who needs the comfort and security of a warm home this winter.

ENTER HERE.

Thanks to our sponsor:

Yorkville Heating & Air Conditioning

*Receive $200 off a furnace, air conditioning or boiler installation just for nominating! $200 off coupon for a furnace, air conditioning or boiler installation will expire June 30, 2025. Nominee may nominate themselves or someone they know. The nominee must live in our service area. Receive $200 off a furnace, air conditioning or boiler installation just for nominating someone in need. Nominations will be considered based on a variety of criteria. These would include, but not limited to, physical disabilities, senior citizens, financial challenges, military service, etc. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm, Friday, December 20th, 2024. $200 off coupon expires June 30, 2025.

Terms & Conditions

No purchase necessary.

Must be 18 years or older, a legal resident of Illinois and must live in our service area.

Nominees must be homeowners of an owner-occupied, single-family home.

The unit will be used to replace an existing heating system, and existing duct work and gas lines must be in place.

Heat pumps are not eligible. Mobile home furnaces are not eligible.

Nominations will be considered based on a variety of criteria. These include, but are not limited to, physical disabilities, senior citizen status, financial challenges, job loss, military service and more.

Certain restrictions apply.Nomination information will be kept confidential. City permit fees, asbestos removal, chimney lining, upgrades to gas or electrical system are not included with this offer.

We reserve the right to amend or terminate this offer at any time.

Prior installations do not qualify.

All decisions are final. One winner will be selected late December of 2024.

Prize is non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash.

Employees of Yorkville Heating and Air Conditioning and their family members are not eligible.

Only one entry/nominee per household.

Winner may be announced in person on Facebook Live.

Finalist will be contacted by phone to schedule a visual inspection.

If the winner is found ineligible or he/she cannot or does not comply with these official rules, that winner will be disqualified and another entrant may be chosen as a winner.

Yorkville Heating and Air Conditioning reserves the right to use all photos submitted or taken for purposes of this contest.