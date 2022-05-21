May 20, 2022
Girls Track

High school sports roundup for Friday, May 20: Sandwich’s Claire Allen in first place in discus after Friday’s state preliminaries

By Joshua Welge
Sandwich's Claire Allen throws the shot at the 2A track sectionals in Geneseo on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Allen qualified for state.

GIRLS TRACK

Class 2A/Class 3A state meet

Sandwich junior Claire Allen threw the discus 39.82 meters to put her in first place after Friday’s preliminaries of the Class 2A state track and field meet in Charleston.

Allen leads area qualifiers into Saturday’s state finals for all three classes.

Allen is currently in seventh place in the Class 2A shot put after Friday’s preliminaries with a throw of 11.11 meters.

In Class 3A, Yorkville freshman Courtney Clabough threw a school record 12.56 meters in the shot put which has her in fourth place after Friday’s preliminaries. Clabough is also in third place in the discus with her effort of 40.13 meters on Friday. Oswego’s Emma Ponx and Gwen Berenyi both cleared 3.30 meters in the pole vault to advance while Oswego East’s Kenna Nord had the 10th-best triple jump of 11.18 meters.

On the track, Yorkville’s 4x800 relay of Anna Hunter, Allegra Triner, Maggie Hunter and Katie Melzer ran the fourth-best time of 9:33.89 to advance to finals. Oswego East ran the 12th-best time of 9:44.43. Melzer of Yorkville had the 12th-best 800 time of 2:20.75

BASEBALL

Geneseo 9, Plano 5

Manny Marin had three hits and three RBIs, Mason Accidentale a homer and a double and Luca Schoensee also had two hits for the Reapers (12-20).

Oswego East 12, Metea Valley 5

Christian Battista homered and drove in four runs and Zach Polubinski and Spencer Knauss each had two hits for the Wolves.


