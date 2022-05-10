Girls Track and Field: Plano sizzles in the sprints on home track, but Kaneland takes Interstate 8 team title

PLANO – Tomi Ashaye wasn’t supposed to run a second relay Monday night. Her move to anchor was a late change, too.
The late switch added up to one spectacular finish.
Ashaye, a Plano senior, overcame a wobbly handoff for a come-from-behind win in one of the best races of the night at the Interstate 8 Conference meet, the 4x200 relay. It was the highlight of Plano’s spectacular night in the sprints on their home track.
After crossing the finish line, Ashaye let out a scream, did a dance on her way back up the track, then ran to teammates in the bleachers and yelled, “Let’s do it again!”
“It was not a good handoff, but I finally grabbed it between my ring finger and middle finger and just held on for dear life,” said Ashaye, who scratched out of the open 200 with a teammate out sick to run with Armoney Clay, Sasha Helfott-Watters and Jaya Barber to win the 4x200 in 1:56.71. “I usually catch people at the curve, and I’m like, ‘She’s too close for me not to catch her.’ I just kicked it and put on the gas, stayed on the inner corner and just prayed.”
On one of the warmest – and windiest – nights of the track season, Plano ruled in the sprints, earlier taking the 4x100 relay with Clay sweeping the 100 and 200.
Kaneland, however, showcased its abilities in a variety of disciplines both on the track and in the field, winning five events to take its second straight conference title with 172 points. Sycamore (103) was second, followed by La Salle-Peru (92) and Plano (82).
“It feels great to bring it home,” said Kaneland junior Lindsey Andrae, who repeated as conference 800 champion. “The field events did great.”
Indeed, the Knights got themselves off to a fast start in the field. Jessica Phillipp (3.07 meters) and Cora Heller (3.02 meters) went 1-2 in the pole vault, and Matilyn Mumm won the triple jump with a season-best effort of 10.58 meters.
“Honestly, the wind was getting in my head a little bit, thinking it would mess up my mark, but clearly it did help me,” said Mumm, who later took third in the 400 and ran the lead leg in Kaneland’s winning 4x400 relay. “I’m usually pretty hard on myself as soon as I get out of the pit. It was nice to see my teammates and coaches proud of me.”
Kaneland later got wins on the track from Olivia Pastovich in the 300 hurdles (51.57), the 4x400 relay of Mumm, Phillipp, Pastovich and Andrae and Andrae in the 800, who held off a spirited effort from Sandwich freshman Joanna Rivera to win in 2:36.79.
“It was a good race. She definitely made me push hard,” Andrae said. “She’s a competitor.”
Clay, who teamed up with Favour Amakari, Barber and Ashaye to win the 4x100 relay in 52.61 seconds and won the 100 in a personal record of 12.60 seconds, capped her night in fine fashion. She willed her way past Kaneland’s Olivia Yarbrough in the back stretch, winning the 200 in 27.14 to Yarbrough’s 27.19.
“I angled my blocks toward the curve instead of putting them on the front of the curve. I thought it would be better for my accelerations so I could get them down the straight,” Clay said. “Take it all the way, run to the finish line. She was not getting past me.”
Sycamore had a win from Karissa Clawson (1.60 meters) in the high jump, and perhaps the most inspirational win on the track with Lily Baker taking the 3,200 in 12:58.23.
Baker, who later took third in the 1,600, fractured her foot 11 weeks ago. She was sidelined for seven weeks, only returning in late April.
“It feels nice just to be back running,” Baker said. “To finish my senior year running, I thought this could be it. I didn’t think I’d be able to run. I was lucky to be able to. I was hoping to get under 12 minutes this season. That’s probably not going to happen. But I just want to get the best I can out of the season.”
Two athletes with big hopes for sectionals and beyond – Sandwich thrower Claire Allen and La Salle-Peru hurdler/jumper Emily Strehl – started their postseason with double wins.
Allen, a state medalist in both throwing events last spring as a sophomore, won the shot put with a throw of 12.17 meters and the discus with a 40.33.
“I feel pretty good. It’s the first day it’s actually warm and a chance to throw,” Allen said. “I’m definitely behind where I want to be, I thought I’d be throwing the shot 43 feet by the time I got to conference. I know I’m not ranked first [in the state] but every mark is close. As long as I get first or second I’ll be happy.”
Strehl, a returning state qualifier in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump, repeated as conference champion in both the hurdles (16.63 seconds) and long jump (5.26 meters).
“I was worried about the wind but sometimes the wind does help you in hurdles, especially because it’s back wind,” Strehl said. “This was one of our first good weather meets. I’m just happy about that. Turned out to be a good week for conference and sectionals.”