Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Armoney Clay, Plano, track and field, senior

Name: Armoney Clay
School: Plano, senior
Sport: Track and field
Why she was selected: Clay won the 100-meter dash, took second in the 200 and was part of Plano’s winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays at the Interstate 8 Conference meet. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: How did you feel about how you ran at conference?
Clay: I felt like I ran OK. I didn’t get a personal PR, but my team got a PR on the 4x100 relay. I’m happy that we ran our best. There is nothing much else you can ask for.
Welge: You’ve won seven conference medals the past two years, which seems crazy to think about. What are your thoughts when you hear that?
Clay: I don’t even count how many I have. When I get my medals, I just put them up in my room. When I heard that I got seven over the last two years, that is crazy to hear. But really after I get a medal, to me it’s on to the next race.
Welge: How much does having another great sprinter like Favour [Amakari] help you?
Clay: It makes me feel great and a proud teammate. We push each other. I pushed her to PR in the 200. We just push each other and it makes me really happy. We have pushed each other all season.
Welge: How did you get started in track?
Clay: At first, I was a cross country runner before I became a sprinter. My cross country coach told me I was a little too fast to be a cross country runner. When I came to Plano, I tried out for track as a sprinter, that’s how I got started.
Welge: Have you played any other sports?
Clay: I did volleyball at Plano and at my old school. I also did gymnastics and tumbling.
Welge: What do you feel is your best race?
Clay: Everybody knows the 100 is my race. I can do the 200, but it’s not my comfort zone. I just do the 200 for training. The 100 is my home.
Welge: What’s the key to a good 100 race?
Clay: The key is to have a great block start, build momentum, get up to speed and keep it.
Welge: Where did you get your speed from?
Clay: My dad’s side of the family ran track. It’s just genetics, to be honest.
Welge: What are your plans beyond high school?
Clay: I’ll be majoring in special education at Marian University in Indianapolis and continuing my track career.