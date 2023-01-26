Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Robert Vieira, Oswego East, bowling, senior

Name: Robert Vieira
School: Oswego East, senior
Sport: Bowling
Why he was selected: Vieira bowled a six-game total of 1,340 at the Plainfield North Sectional to qualify for the state bowling tournament for the first time. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: What does qualifying for state mean to you?
Vieira: It is really rewarding. Last year when our team got eliminated at sectionals I was obviously disappointed but it kept me motivated to work hard in the offseason. This year I had a lot of great teammates around me who helped to push me to the next step.
Welge: Was 1,340 your high six-game series of the year?
Vieira: Yes, throughout the year I had consistently been in the high 1,200s. I knew I needed to step it up to make state. Me and my coaches and teammates did some research on past results. We knew the number 1,320 with a 220 average was the bar. I stayed collected, picked up spares and hoped for a couple big games and that’s what I got.
Welge: You bowled a 268 game. Was that a high game, and when did it come?
Vieira: That was my second game of the day. I’ve bowled a 280 and a couple in the 260s; it came in my second game of the day. I was plus 69 after that. I reminded myself to stay calm and collected after that. I didn’t need to save the world the rest of the day. If I didn’t get a strike it was OK because I had a cushion. I’d stay calm, pick up a spare and go to the next one.
Welge: When did you pick up bowling?
Vieira: Me and my friend, we bowled more casually before high school, never took it super seriously – it was fun. Freshman year we started bowling every day for the first time. We’d bowl once a week before that. I fell in love with the sport and worked my way up.
Welge: What do you like about it?
Vieira: There are a lot of things. You are one team, no set lineup, guys are all together and it really builds a chemistry rooting for each other and working hard toward the same goal. Bowling is like a hidden world. A typical Saturday tournament brings so many opportunities for excitement. I remember the first Saturday I went to, I was blown away by the intensity, support and sheer volume inside the alley. There is a mental aspect to bowling that requires toughness and perseverance that you would not expect, and there’s a level of energy and support from other bowlers and their families that is just amazing.
Welge: What work did you put in during the offseason to get to this point?
Vieira: After sectionals last year me and two other teammates, we joined a Sport Shot league at Fox Bowl. It had a different type of oil pattern each week, so it exposed us to different types of conditions. You need to work on being versatile. That helped us stay consistent throughout the year and take the next step.