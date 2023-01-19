Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Dale Horstmann, Yorkville, bowling, senior

Name: Dale Horstmann
School: Yorkville, senior
Sport: Bowling
Why he was selected: Horstmann finished second individually at the La Salle-Peru Regional with a six-game total of 1,317, leading Yorkville to its first-ever team regional title. He previously captured the individual Southwest Prairie Conference individual championship. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: What does it mean to win the school’s first regional title?
Horstmann: It is unreal to say the least. There have been so many good kids to come through the program in the past few years, but to be the first team to win a regional is satisfying.
Welge: How did you get your day personally turned around? It sounded like a tough start but you ended really well.
Horstmann: Personally, the shot felt a little different to me than a few days prior during our practice session. I just had to battle through it and have confidence in myself and I ended up shooting a 279 Game 3 to give myself and my team a good chance to win.
Welge: Your conference title ... what can you tell me about that?
Horstmann: I set a goal for myself prior to the season even started that I wanted to be conference champion this year, and to follow through on that is an amazing feeling. We are in the most competitive conference in the area, and I have been so close to winning it in years past. To win an individual championship my senior year is amazing.
Welge: How has the season gone as a whole?
Horstmann: This season as a whole has been very challenging. We have all had our ups and downs, but that drive that we maintained all year is something that we thrive on. We are starting to put the pieces together and plan to make a run this postseason.
Welge: How did you get started bowling?
Horstmann: I got started bowling because it was something the rest of my family has done throughout the years. My grandfather used to be an amateur pro back in the day and my dad has been bowling in adult leagues. I started high school bowling with my older brother when I was an incoming freshman and he was a senior.
Welge: You also play baseball. How is bowling enjoyable in a different way?
Horstmann: Between baseball and bowling they have two very big mental games. Bowling has just a different atmosphere that makes me appreciate it the most. The thing that I love about bowling is there is no time frame on when I have to be done. I get to enjoy this sport as long as I decide.
Welge: What made you choose Huntington University to go to school and play sports?
Horstmann: I felt the most comfortable calling it my home for the next four years. It’s close enough to home where I can still come back whenever I want to. I was looking for a smaller school, and Huntington has a beautiful campus. Additionally I feel like I have the most opportunities with both academics and athletics.