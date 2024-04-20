Friends of the DeKalb Public Library to host Spring Book Sale

Shoppers are pictured at the fall 2018 Friends of DeKalb Public Library book sale. The spring sale runs Friday through Sunday. The 2024 Spring Book Sale will run from Friday, April 26, to Sunday, April 28. (Photo provided)

Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will host their Spring Book Sale during library hours from Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28, in the library’s lower level.

There will be a selection of great quality hardcovers and paperbacks — children’s and teen’s books, fiction, history, science, art, film, cookbooks, gardening, biographies, mysteries, science fiction and more, according to a news release from the library.

There will also be a wide selection of jigsaw puzzles, DVDs, audiobooks, LPs and music CD’s, according to the release.

On Sunday, attendees can come for the $5 a bag blowout sale. All proceeds will be used for library books, materials and programs, according to the release.

Donations of gently-used books, puzzles, DVDs, LPs and CDs are accepted year-round at the circulation desk; no textbooks, magazines or videotapes are accepted.

For additional information, contact the Friends at 815-756-9568, ext. 1030 or email friends@dkpl.org.

The library is located at 309 Oak St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The DeKalb Public Library is open seven days a week. Visit dkpl.org for other library news and events.