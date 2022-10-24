Girls Swimming: Oswego Co-Op wins SPC championship

The Oswego Co-Op girls swimming team won the Southwest Prairie Conference championship on Saturday. Oswego Co-Op scored 332 points, easily out-distancing runner-up Plainfield 255.
Congrats to Oswego Swim/Dive for capturing the SPC Swim/Dive Championship today. Great job all around! pic.twitter.com/YJHWGpsiu6— OEHS Athletics (@OEHS_GoWolves) October 22, 2022
Oswego won three relay races and six individual events.
Oswego’s Chloe Diner, Kennedy Grosklaus, Katie Gresik and Maddie Liska won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:48.08. Diner, Caitlin Stoddard, Juliana Pignato and Grosklaus won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.10. Pignato, Stoddard, Liska and Gresik won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.95.
Gresik won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.66, Diner the 200 individual medley in 2:05.65, Liska the 50 freestyle in 25.10 seconds, Gresik the 100 butterfly in 58.88 seconds, Claire Nadziejko the 500 freestyle in 5:22.67 and Diner the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.10.