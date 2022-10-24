October 24, 2022
Kendall County Prep Sports
Girls Swimming: Oswego Co-Op wins SPC championship

By Shaw Local News Network

Oswego's Chloe Diner (center) swims the 100-yard freestyle during the IHSA State Swimming Championship preliminaries at FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Oswego Co-Op girls swimming team won the Southwest Prairie Conference championship on Saturday. Oswego Co-Op scored 332 points, easily out-distancing runner-up Plainfield 255.

Oswego won three relay races and six individual events.

Oswego’s Chloe Diner, Kennedy Grosklaus, Katie Gresik and Maddie Liska won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:48.08. Diner, Caitlin Stoddard, Juliana Pignato and Grosklaus won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.10. Pignato, Stoddard, Liska and Gresik won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.95.

Gresik won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.66, Diner the 200 individual medley in 2:05.65, Liska the 50 freestyle in 25.10 seconds, Gresik the 100 butterfly in 58.88 seconds, Claire Nadziejko the 500 freestyle in 5:22.67 and Diner the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.10.

