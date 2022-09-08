September 08, 2022
Kendall County Prep Sports
Kendall County Prep Sports

Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Lauren Ulrich, Newark, volleyball, junior

By Joshua Welge

Lauren Ulrich

Name: Lauren Ulrich

School: Newark, junior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Ulrich had 45 assists, 18 kills and seven aces over four matches as Newark went 4-0 to win the Manteno Earlybird Tournament title to improve to 9-0 on the season. Ulrich was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: What did it mean to win that tournament?

Ulrich: I know it’s been a tournament we usually have good competition in. We wanted to work well as a team and really be offensively as good as we could be. We had a good setter-hitter connection, hitting through the block, especially against Manteno. We did a good job of that, serve receive was great.

Welge: You’re obviously a great setter, but I’ve heard that you’re being asked to do some different things this year. How is that going?

Ulrich: Yes, this year I’m setting in the back row and hitting outside front row. It’s definitely different. I’ve been a setter since the fifth or sixth grade. It’s a different role, but something I’m excited about. It’s fun to learn the role more and be the best I can at both instead of just setting. My coach told me right at the beginning of the season that I would have to step into the role, so I mentally prepared myself. It’s a big responsibility to be an offensive threat as well as helping with hitters. Physically, I worked in the gym hitting different shots and learning to get around blocks.

Welge: How did you get started with volleyball?

Ulrich: I started volleyball in fifth grade, it was something to do. Right around seventh grade I started realizing it was something I wanted to pursue. I joined Uno Volleyball Club in Joliet in seventh grade and have played there ever since. I walked into Uno a hitter and the club director said you should be a setter. I went to setter camp, learned to love it; there’s much more a mental side of the game.

Welge: Have you played any other sports?

Ulrich: I played softball for a while, but decided it was too much to do. I was in travel for both sports and it was just crazy. I stopped in the eighth grade. I decided I would have more of a future in volleyball.

Welge: How do you make a decision on where you’re going with a set?

Ulrich: I like seeing what hitters are hot, watch the block and see if the middles are crashing toward a pin. I look at the height of the other team, see who jumps the highest, what kids have a good block. Then there’s things like the mental part, watching other teams warm up and see what they can do. All of that goes into it.

