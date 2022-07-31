Mystery Diner: Dakotas brings a wide range of food, cocktails and a fresh atmosphere to Yorkville

YORKVILLE – If you ever find yourself in the mood for a pretzel bigger than your head, a flight of tomato soup shooters with mini grilled cheese pairings, a Bloody Mary garnished with wagyu sliders, a turkey leg, deviled eggs, shrimp – I could go on – Dakotas has you covered.

Quirky menu items aside, Dakotas is an inviting place with a great atmosphere. It’s the perfect place to grab a drink with a friend on a relaxing patio or have a nice lunch with some well-crafted cocktails.

Walking to the front door, you get a peek at the beautiful patio and water feature that are tucked away from street views. Enter the front doors to displays of high end bottles of tequila and whiskey and a real motorcycle on display in the main dining area.

Watermelon Sugar High is like a watermelon margarita with a kick. The tequila based cocktail is topped with Celcius energy drink and rimmed with spicy chamoy. (David Petesch)

We started with cocktails; my companion ordered a Watermelon Sugar High, and for me the Smoke on the Fox.

The Watermelon Sugar High is like a watermelon margarita with a kick of both spice and caffeine. The tequila-based cocktail is mixed with Celsius energy drink, poured over muddled watermelon and rimmed with sweet and spicy chamoy.

The Smoke on the Fox is a twist on the Manhattan that replaces bitters with Licor 43 and takes a brief shvitz inside a globe of smoke to give the cocktail a sweet and smoky finish.

The Smoke on the Fox is a smokey twist on the Manhattan, replacing bitters with Licor 43, giving the cocktail a sweet finish. One of several cocktails at Dakotas. (David Petesch)

While I am generally not a fan of tableside services, the smoke show was well worth the spectacle for the robust flavors it lends to the cocktail, and I will, no doubt, be ordering a Smoke on the Fox when I return to Dakotas.

For food, we started with a fresh baked Bavarian pretzel, which is over a foot in diameter and would be worth ordering, even if the pretzel wasn’t delicious – which it was – just for the dipping sauces it is served with. It comes with honey mustard and pickled jalapeño cheese sauces that give the warm doughy pretzel a touch of sweetness or spice, respectively.

The fresh baked Bavarian pretzel at Dakotas is an appetizer that must be shared. The pretzel is over a foot in diameter and comes with honey mustard and pickled jalapeno cheese sauces. (David Petesch)

For our meals, my companion ordered the truffle burger, and I ordered the brisket tacos.

The truffle burger is a rich, decadent plate masquerading as bar food. Topped with truffle goat cheese, portobello mushrooms, pickled jalapeño, arugula and Jack Daniel’s ketchup, it’s as comforting as it is unexpected.

The truffle burger is a rich, decadent plate masquerading as bar food. You won't find this burger on another menu in Yorkville. (David Petesch)

You won’t find this burger on another menu in Yorkville.

The Gringos Tacos, served in your choice of corn tortilla or bao bun, may not be traditional, but they deliver great flavors. The brisket was topped with chipotle mayo, pico de gallo and avocado, and served with rice and beans.

The Gringos Tacos, served in your choice of corn tortilla or bao bun, may not be traditional, but they deliver great flavors. (David Petesch)

One thing Dakotas has is range. Whether you’re an onion ring tower and beer kind of individual or more of a charcuterie board and craft cocktail person, you’ll find something you like at Dakotas.

Dakotas has a menu that can not be explored fully in one meal, and I will be back to try the deviled eggs, chicken and waffles, and many more cocktails.

IF YOU GO:

Address: 227 Heustis St., Yorkville, IL 60560

Phone: 630-381-9390

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Website: dakotas.us.

The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.