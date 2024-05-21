Meals on Wheels to hold grand-opening buffets in Plano celebrating new partnerships

Meals on Wheels and Community Nutrition Network have partnered with Two Partners Family Restaurant and Planet Pizza in Plano as part of their "Dine Around Town" program. (Provided by Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association)

Meals on Wheels and Community Nutrition Network are celebrating their “Dine Around Town” partnership with Two Partners Family Restaurant and Planet Pizza in Plano with two free grand-opening buffets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5.

The restaurants are located at 212 and 216 Mitchell Drive and will include special buffet samplers of their menu options for Meals on Wheels’ clients age 60 and older, but all are welcome, according to a news release from the organizations.

To register or ask questions, call Elizabeth Bowman at 331-701-6505. Reservations are required as space is limited.

“Dine Around Town” is a partnership of local restaurants with the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association, the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois, AgeGuide of Northeastern Illinois and the Illinois Department on Aging.

For more information, call 630-553-2316 or visit mowfni.org for more information.