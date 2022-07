Plano’s 12th annual car, truck and motorcycle show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, at the Leon Burson Post 395, American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

Cost is $10 to register a vehicle. The first 100 cars registered will receive a dash plaque. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. Carousel Sound will provide music all day. Lunch and refreshments will be available. Anyone may enter a vehicle. Everyone is invited to view the entries and enjoy the music and refreshments.