United Church of Sandwich to host annual bake and rummage sale

United Church of Sandwich, located at 512 E. Lions Road, will hold its annual rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8.

These dates are new this year; no rummage sale in October 2024.

Donations must be clean, usable, good condition household items. No electronics and no furniture will be accepted.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 31. Items cannot be brought after please do not bring items after May 31.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sales support United Women in Faith, via charitable outreach in Sandwich and surrounding communities, as well as through a worldwide network of mission-minded programs and agencies serving women, children and youth, according to a news release from the church.

For information, call the church office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at 815-786-9243.