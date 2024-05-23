Plano School District 88 names new superintendent

Plano School District 88 has named a new superintendent following the recent announcement that Superintendent Tony Baker is going on a medical leave of absence until his resignation from the district next year.

Associate Superintendent Tracy Thurwanger has been appointed the district’s new superintendent effective July 1.

“Dr. Thurwanger brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and passion for education to this role and we are certain she will lead our district to new heights of excellence in education,” Plano School Board President Tim Campbell said in a message to staff members.

Thurwanger has worked for the district since 2016, when she was hired as director for teaching and learning. In 2018, she was promoted to the position of assistant superintendent and then became associate superintendent in January this year.

“Some of Tracy’s greatest accomplishments during her tenure with the district include a strong commitment to professional development and advancement of professional learning communities; support of early childhood education; development of college and career standards for high school students; and the creation of clear learning expectations,” Campbell said. “She played an integral part in the enhancement of district learning environments, including elementary learning centers, the high school Innovation Center, and the Technology & Engineering and Family & Consumer Science classrooms at Plano High School.

The Plano School Board recently announced Baker was going on medical leave until his resignation from the district on June 30, 2025. Baker has been superintendent since 2018 and has worked for the district since 2000.

In a news release from the district, Baker said he was grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Plano 88 school community over the past 24 years.

“I am proud of the opportunities we were able to provide our students,” he said. “I am also proud of the perseverance of our staff who demonstrated resolve and care for each other during my tenure. I have been humbled to have had the opportunity to be a member of a team that has gone above and beyond every day to provide a supportive place of engaging academics, activities and athletics for our students. I can’t thank the staff enough for their time and dedication.”