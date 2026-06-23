Here is the 2026 Record Newspapers All-Area softball team

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area softball team.
Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego, senior, pitcher/outfielder: Purdue commit and first team all-stater in Class 4A. Anthony batted .359 with a .421 on-base percentage and 1.165 OPS with 42 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 33 RBIs and 30 runs scored. In the circle posted 13-8 record with a 2.34 ERA and 162 strikeouts over 140 2/3 innings. Holds program records for career strikeouts, career RBIs, career homers and career wins.
Zoey Carlson, Newark, freshman, catcher/first base/outfield: Unanimous all-conference pick and Class 1A second team all-state put together one of the most impressive freshman seasons in the state. Carlson batted .721 with a .752 on-base percentage and 1.144 slugging percentage. She collected 75 hits, including 27 doubles, four triples, three home runs, drove in 47 runs and scored 54. She posted a .979 fielding percentage with 175 putouts while playing multiple positions.
Rylie Carlson, Newark, sophomore, center field: Third team Class 1A all-state pick batted .514 with a .559 on-base percentage and .981 slugging percentage. Carlson had 54 hits with 10 doubles, nine triples, seven homers, drove in 35 runs and scored 51 while fielding at a .958 percentage.
Kayden Corneils, Sandwich, senior, shortstop: Committed to Waubonsee Community College. Corneils batted .581 with a .585 on-percentage and .940 slugging. She had 68 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six homers, 27 RBIs, 46 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.
Callie Ferko, Yorkville, senior, third base: Batted .367 with a .404 on-base percentage and .594 slugging percentage. Had 47 hits, 12 doubles, four triples, three homers, 40 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
Adalynn Fugitt, Oswego, sophomore, second base/pitcher: Speedy leadoff hitter and Class 4A second team all-state pick batted .477 with a .507 on-base percentage and 1.204 OPS. She had 63 hits including 10 doubles, five triples, three homers, 30 RBIs and 42 runs scored. In the circle, Fugitt posted a 9-3 record with a 2.58 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 89 2/3 innings.
Kennedy Gengler, Oswego, senior, shortstop: Committed to Waubonsee Community College. Gengler batted .352 with a .405 on-base percentage and .862 OPS, with 37 hits, eight doubles, one homer, 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Betsy Jack, Oswego, senior, first base: Third team All-State pick batted .349 with a .381 on-base percentage and .885 OPS, with 45 hits, three doubles, one triple, five homers, 45 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
Kayla Kersting, Yorkville, senior: Committed to Iowa. First team all-state pick batted .359 with a .458 on-base percentage and .692 slugging percentage. Kersting had 42 hits with seven doubles, seven triples, six homers, 33 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.
Alyssa Muhlbach, Yorkville, freshman: Batting leadoff as a freshman, Muhlbach was a third team all-state pick. Muhlbach batted .380 with a .433 on-base percentage and a .664 slugging percentage. Muhlbach had 52 hits with eight doubles, five triples, seven homers, 35 RBIs, 46 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.
Olivia Owles, Oswego East, senior, center fielder: Third team Class 4A all-state pick batted .486, .510 in conference play, with a .533 on-base percentage. Owles had 52 hits, scored 46 runs, had 20 stolen bases and fielded at a .985 percentage.
Bella Rosauer, Yorkville, sophomore, pitcher/second base: Third team all-state pick was a big contributor in the circle and at the plate. Rosauer was 15-7 with a 2.29 ERA and 159 strikeouts over 140 2/3 innings. At the plate batted .310 with a .346 on-base percentage and .420 slugging percentage with 31 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 25 RBIs and nine runs scored.
Katie Silva, Oswego East, junior, shortstop/utility: Second team Class 4A all-state pick tied Oswego East single-season hit record with 57, 21 of them for extra bases, including nine triples – also tying the program single-season record. Silva batted .496 with a .535 on-base percentage, drove in 45 runs and scored 41.
Danielle Stone, Oswego East, junior, catcher/utility: All-conference pick batted .480 with a .505 on-base percentage and 48 hits, 20 extra-base hits, 34 RBIs, 27 runs scored and fielded at a .982 percentage.
Honorable Mention
Bridget Hooper, Yorkville Christian, senior; Nia Hooper, Yorkville Christian, sophomore; Abigail Johnson, Sandwich, sophomore; Adelaide Johnson, Newark, junior; Annabelle Solis, Plano, senior.