Here is the 2026 Record Newspapers All-Area softball team

Oswego's Adalynn Fugitt runs to first after a single during their Class 4A supersectional game against Barrington at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area softball team.

Oswego senior Jaelynn Anthony (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics )

Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego, senior, pitcher/outfielder: Purdue commit and first team all-stater in Class 4A. Anthony batted .359 with a .421 on-base percentage and 1.165 OPS with 42 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 33 RBIs and 30 runs scored. In the circle posted 13-8 record with a 2.34 ERA and 162 strikeouts over 140 2/3 innings. Holds program records for career strikeouts, career RBIs, career homers and career wins.

Newark freshman Zoey Carlson (Photo provided by Newark softball)

Zoey Carlson, Newark, freshman, catcher/first base/outfield: Unanimous all-conference pick and Class 1A second team all-state put together one of the most impressive freshman seasons in the state. Carlson batted .721 with a .752 on-base percentage and 1.144 slugging percentage. She collected 75 hits, including 27 doubles, four triples, three home runs, drove in 47 runs and scored 54. She posted a .979 fielding percentage with 175 putouts while playing multiple positions.

Newark sophomore Rylie Carlson (Photo provided by Newark softball )

Rylie Carlson, Newark, sophomore, center field: Third team Class 1A all-state pick batted .514 with a .559 on-base percentage and .981 slugging percentage. Carlson had 54 hits with 10 doubles, nine triples, seven homers, drove in 35 runs and scored 51 while fielding at a .958 percentage.

Sandwich senior Kayden Corneils (Joshua Welge, Joshua Welge)

Kayden Corneils, Sandwich, senior, shortstop: Committed to Waubonsee Community College. Corneils batted .581 with a .585 on-percentage and .940 slugging. She had 68 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six homers, 27 RBIs, 46 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

Yorkville senior Callie Ferko (Photo provided by Yorkville Athletics )

Callie Ferko, Yorkville, senior, third base: Batted .367 with a .404 on-base percentage and .594 slugging percentage. Had 47 hits, 12 doubles, four triples, three homers, 40 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Oswego sophomore Adalynn Fugitt (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics )

Adalynn Fugitt, Oswego, sophomore, second base/pitcher: Speedy leadoff hitter and Class 4A second team all-state pick batted .477 with a .507 on-base percentage and 1.204 OPS. She had 63 hits including 10 doubles, five triples, three homers, 30 RBIs and 42 runs scored. In the circle, Fugitt posted a 9-3 record with a 2.58 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 89 2/3 innings.

Oswego senior Kennedy Gengler (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics )

Kennedy Gengler, Oswego, senior, shortstop: Committed to Waubonsee Community College. Gengler batted .352 with a .405 on-base percentage and .862 OPS, with 37 hits, eight doubles, one homer, 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

Oswego senior Betsy Jack (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics )

Betsy Jack, Oswego, senior, first base: Third team All-State pick batted .349 with a .381 on-base percentage and .885 OPS, with 45 hits, three doubles, one triple, five homers, 45 RBIs and 27 runs scored.

Yorkville senior Kayla Kersting (Photo provided by Yorkville Athletics )

Kayla Kersting, Yorkville, senior: Committed to Iowa. First team all-state pick batted .359 with a .458 on-base percentage and .692 slugging percentage. Kersting had 42 hits with seven doubles, seven triples, six homers, 33 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.

Yorkville freshman Alyssa Muhlbach (Photo provided by Yorkville Athletics )

Alyssa Muhlbach, Yorkville, freshman: Batting leadoff as a freshman, Muhlbach was a third team all-state pick. Muhlbach batted .380 with a .433 on-base percentage and a .664 slugging percentage. Muhlbach had 52 hits with eight doubles, five triples, seven homers, 35 RBIs, 46 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.

Oswego East senior Olivia Owles (Photo provided by Oswego East )

Olivia Owles, Oswego East, senior, center fielder: Third team Class 4A all-state pick batted .486, .510 in conference play, with a .533 on-base percentage. Owles had 52 hits, scored 46 runs, had 20 stolen bases and fielded at a .985 percentage.

Yorkville sophomore Bella Rosauer (Photo provided by Yorkville Athletics )

Bella Rosauer, Yorkville, sophomore, pitcher/second base: Third team all-state pick was a big contributor in the circle and at the plate. Rosauer was 15-7 with a 2.29 ERA and 159 strikeouts over 140 2/3 innings. At the plate batted .310 with a .346 on-base percentage and .420 slugging percentage with 31 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 25 RBIs and nine runs scored.

Oswego East junior Katie Silva (Photo provided by Oswego East Athletics )

Katie Silva, Oswego East, junior, shortstop/utility: Second team Class 4A all-state pick tied Oswego East single-season hit record with 57, 21 of them for extra bases, including nine triples – also tying the program single-season record. Silva batted .496 with a .535 on-base percentage, drove in 45 runs and scored 41.

Oswego East junior Danielle Stone (Photo provided by Oswego East Athletics )

Danielle Stone, Oswego East, junior, catcher/utility: All-conference pick batted .480 with a .505 on-base percentage and 48 hits, 20 extra-base hits, 34 RBIs, 27 runs scored and fielded at a .982 percentage.

Honorable Mention

Bridget Hooper, Yorkville Christian, senior; Nia Hooper, Yorkville Christian, sophomore; Abigail Johnson, Sandwich, sophomore; Adelaide Johnson, Newark, junior; Annabelle Solis, Plano, senior.