America 250: Two Revolutionary War patriots and early Kendall County settlers honored

Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg, left, stands with Johanna Byram, historian with the Amos Kendall chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who presented a plaque recognizing Revolutionary War patriots Daniel Burroughs and Henry Misner at the June 16 Kendall County Board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

As the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Kendall County is honoring two Revolutionary War patriots that were early settlers of the county.

During the June 16 Kendall County Board meeting, Johanna Byram, historian with the Amos Kendall chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a plaque recognizing Daniel Burroughs and Henry Misner.

The plaque is currently on display outside the County Coard room on the second floor of the Kendall County Office Building.

Burroughs and Misner were two of the earliest settlers of Kendall County, Byram said. Burroughs was born in 1755 in British Colonial Connecticut.

Burroughs fought in several battles, including in The Battles of Saratoga in 1777 near Saratoga, New York. Those battles marked the first time a British army surrendered.

Burroughs along with his son and family came to Illinois between 1836 and 1837. Today, the land where he once farmed is part of Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area in Yorkville.

Misner was only 17 1/2 years old when he enlisted in July 1777 in Pennsylvania. He joined his family in the fall of 1832 in the Newark-Millington area.

“In the town of Newark, there is a blacksmith shop run by the Fern Dell Historic Association,” Byram said. “That was actually his family’s blacksmith shop. So we have living places where we can go and see what their lives were in this county. And I think that makes it kind of special.”

County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg noted the plaque honoring Burroughs and Misner could be moved to a permanent location in the Kendall County Historic Courthouse next to the County Office Building.

“A lot of our history related plaques are displayed on the main floor there,” he said.

Information about activities happening in Kendall County to celebrate the semiquincentennial can be found at kendallcountyil.gov/county-board/kendall250.