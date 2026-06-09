Oswegoland Park District needs more volunteer help for PrairieFest

Community members enjoy the music of Prince tribute band The Prince Experience on Thursday June 12, 2025, during PrairieFest held at PrairieFest Park in Oswego. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The Oswegoland Park District relies heavily on volunteers to help put on the district’s four-day festival PrairieFest.

PrairieFest is Kendall County’s largest festival, attracting upwards of 75,000 people every year. Oswegoland Park District has been organizing PrairieFest since 1989.

The Park District could use more volunteers for this year’s festival, which will take place from June 18-21 at PrairieFest Park, 91 Plank Drive in Oswego.

“It truly takes a village of volunteers to help us put on PrairieFest,” said Isabella Mahoney, the district’s recreation supervisor for special events. “We generally have anywhere between 150-200 volunteers that help us make the weekend possible.”

Christopher McGraw 6, of Oswego, feeds the sheep at the petting zoo on Thursday June 12, 2025, during PrairieFest held at PrairieFest Park in Oswego. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Mahoney said the district is in need of more volunteers to help with parking during the afternoon on opening day along with volunteers to help with parking late at night all four days.

Parking volunteers must be older than 14, she said. To volunteer, go to https://www.prairiefest.com/volunteer.

The festival will kick off on June 18 with the band Radio Gaga, which performs all the hits of Queen and Lady Gaga.

The night will also feature the PrairieWinds Community Band, which is composed of local high school and adult community band musicians.

Country singer Chris Cagle will perform on June 19 as part of his tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of his debut album “Play It Loud,” which featured the breakout hit “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out.” Opening for Cagle will be the band Whiskey Road.

American Authors will close out the night on June 20. The night will also feature popular Beatles tribute band American English and cover band Party Foul.

American Authors’ breakout hit “Best Day of My Life,” has more than a billion streams on Spotify, Hartman noted.

For the second year in a row, Latin band Conjunto Atardecer will take the stage on June 21, the last day of PrairieFest.

PrairieFest also will feature a carnival, the Division BMX stunt team, the PrairieFest Parade and other activities. The festival draws people from all over the region.

More information about PrairieFest is at prairiefest.com.