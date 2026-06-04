Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Adalynn Fugitt, Oswego, softball, sophomore

Oswego's Adalynn Fugitt runs to first after a single Monday, June 1, 2026, during their Class 4A supersectional game against Barrington at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Name: Adalynn Fugitt

School: Oswego, sophomore

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Fugitt was 2 for 3 with a triple, run scored and RBI in a win over Naperville Central, was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored in a win over Plainfield East and was 4 for 5 with two runs scored in a win over Barrington to help lead Oswego back to state for the third straight year.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Newark baseball’s Colin Shields, Parkview Christian baseball’s Crew Staudacher and Yorkville Christian track and field’s Graham Razum.

Here is Fugitt’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What’s the emotions of going back to state?

Fugitt: It’s so wild to have had that opportunity even just once in a lifetime but twice. I am so lucky and so grateful for everything Panther softball has given me in just my first two years.

Your team started 0-4. I know it was early but was there any doubts? How has the team come together since?

Fugitt: We lost a lot of seniors so it was definitely something we had to build because it was a whole new team. There were expectations and nerves that we needed to shake off but once we found our groove and how to fight for each other there was no stopping us.

Do you look at your role in the lineup any different this year? So many seniors last year, younger team this year?

Fugitt: My role in the lineup is the same. As a leadoff hitter I’m putting pressure on the defense but not trying to do too much. The mindset, though, has definitely changed. Last year I was just the baby on the team. I just needed to get on base so Kiyah [Chavez] could hit me in. This year I have enjoyed stepping into a leadership role and taking control during my bat bats.

Have you been timed to first base running?

Fugitt: Yes, I went to a Notre Dame camp this past year and Coach Pooch timed 2.52 seconds home to first.

Do you have any softball superstitions?

Fugitt: Haha yes so many. I love this question because Panther softball, including our coaches, are crazy when it comes to superstitions. I believe more in trusting God’s plan but I also think that a routine helps your mind stay calm in high pressure situations. I always wear my Bible verse bracelets and pray before the game but a fun superstition I’ve had this year is me and my best friend and beast of a catcher Payton Hatzinger have ice cream at my house on game days!

Do you watch college softball and if so is there a team and player you like?

Fugitt: Oh for sure! I love watching college softball. It’s great for the learning experience and just to watch such talented athletes perform at a high level. My first camp was Tennessee and I really fell in love with Rocky Top. As for a favorite player, it’s hard to pick just one but I love following Karlyn Pickens, pitcher for Tennessee, Moriah Polar, slapper for Purdue and [former Oswego teammates] Kiyah Chavez and Aubriella Garza.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Fugitt: Oh, Jaelynn [Anthony], for sure. She’s always laughing and making other people laugh whether it’s on the bus ride or in the middle of a game. I can always hear her screaming at me from the dugout when I’m up to at bat and it’s for sure going to be something we all will miss next year.

What’s a TV show/movie you could binge?

Fugitt: TV show would be “Friends” and movie would be “Star Wars.” I always love to sit down and laugh to “Friends.” I’ve probably watched all 10 seasons like five times. My family loves “Star Wars,” too, so we watch it all the time.

What’s a place in the country or world you’d love to visit?

Fugitt: I would love to visit Alaska go to fishing, hiking, camping and I love seeing the northern lights, too.