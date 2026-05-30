Yorkville’s Owen Horeni runs fastest 800 time in state track prelims: Friday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

IHSA State Meet: Yorkville senior Owen Horeni ran the fastest Class 3A 800-meter run time of 1:53.47 in Friday’s preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, leading Kendall County-area athletes into Saturday’s state finals.

Horeni, who ran the fastest 800 and 1,600 time in sectionals last week, did not run the 1,600 in Friday’s prelims.

Oswego junior Dontrell Young, meanwhile, advanced to Saturday’s finals in all three sprints. Young, a returning state medalist in all three, ran the third-fastest 400 time of 47.71, the third-fastest 100 time of 10.67 and sixth-fastest 200 time of 21.44.

In Class 2A, Sandwich junior Jacob Ross, a returning medalist in the pole vault, cleared 4.2 meters to advance in that event and teammate Luis Murillo is in ninth in the shot put (16.01 meters).

Others advancing to Saturday’s finals included Yorkville’s Jayden Ruth, who ran the seventh-fastest 200 prelim time of 21.51, Yorkville’s Aiden Kolkmeyer in the 110 hurdles (eighth, 14.46) and high jump (1.93), Oswego’s Jezhian Sprinkle in the 300 hurdles (eighth, 38.36), Oswego East’s Jamari McKay in the triple jump (sixth, 13.9), Yorkville’s Robert Crum in the discus (10th, 50.31) and Yorkville’s Carter Reichert (12th, 1:56.22).