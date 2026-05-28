Parkview Christian, Yorkville Christian baseball roll in regionals: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Parkview Christian 10, Earlville 2

Christian Mulder struck out 10 and allowed two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings and the Falcons broke open the Class 1A Amboy Regional semifinal with five runs in the fourth.

Mulder also scored two runs and drove in two and James Jefferson was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI for Parkview Christian (17-12).

Yorkville Christian 10, Hinckley-Big Rock 0

Caleb Fulkerson was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and Phoenix Oliver scored two runs and drove in three for the Mustangs (16-9-1) in the Class 1A Somonauk Regional semifinal. Oliver also struck out seven in five no-hit innings.

Downers Grove North 1, Oswego 0

Oswego’s Aiden Jaquez tossed a two-hitter with two strikeouts over six innings in the Class 4A Oswego East Regional semifinal, but Downers Grove North’s Colin Doyle out-dueled him with a complete game two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and the Trojans scored the game’s lone run in the first inning.

Kaleb Dolan and Dylan Doogs had the lone hits for Oswego (16-20).