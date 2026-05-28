Kendall County sheriff, Will County coroner investigating 5-vehicle crash that killed Aurora man

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Will County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate a five-vehicle crash in Seward Township on May 19 that killed an Aurora man. (File photo)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Will County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate a five-vehicle crash in Seward Township on May 19 that killed an Aurora man.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Erling Varland, 79, of Aurora, passed away on May 20 as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation by the Will County Coroner’s Office, the release said. Two other individuals involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on May 19 at the intersection of Ridge Road and Bell Road in Seward Township.

Preliminary findings indicate all five vehicles were traveling southbound on Ridge Road when a vehicle slowed to make a left-hand turn onto Bell Road, which led to a chain-reaction rear-end crash, the release said.

Sheriff’s office investigators responded to the scene to conduct a detailed crash investigation. The roadway remained closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Minooka Fire Protection District, the Troy Fire Protection District and the Channahon Fire Protection District.