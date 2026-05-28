2026 Kendall County boys track and field qualifiers for IHSA State Finals

Oswego’s Dontrell Young wins the 100 Meter Dash in the Southwest Prairie Conference boys track and field championship on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at Joliet West High School. (Gary Middendorf)

The IHSA boys track and field state finals take place Thursday-Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Here is the full list of state qualifiers from the Kendall County area.

Individual state qualifiers are listed by class and team, with seeds and times/distances in each event. The top-nine finishers in each event earn a state medal.

State qualifiers and heat sheets for all teams in the state can be found at IHSA.org.

Class 3A

Ryan Wilson, jr. – 3,200 (35th, 9:25.01)

Jezhian Sprinkle, jr. – 110 hurdles (11th, 14.37); 300 hurdles (ninth, 38.86).

Dontrell Young, jr. – 100 (third, 10.46); 400 (third, 47.96); 200 (second, 21.16).

Bo Breed, jr. – 800 (23rd, 1:56.80).

Carter Wahmann, jr. – pole vault (21st, 4.19 meters).

Micah Monahan, sr. – 400 (34th, 50.33).

Holden Montgomery, so. – pole vault (22nd, 4.19).

Connor Griffin, sr. – shot put (23rd, 16.35).

Jamari McKay, sr. – triple jump (19th, 13.72).

4x800 relay (17th, 7:57.28).

4x200 relay (37th, 1:29.37).

Yorkville

Aiden Kolkmeyer, so. – 110 hurdles (12th, 14.41); 300 hurdles (third, 37.30); high jump (10th, 1.98 meters).

Peyden Shepherd, so. – 110 high hurdles (32nd, 14.88); 300 hurdles (eighth, 38.85).

Jayden Ruth, so. – 100 (31st, 10.85); 200 (18th, 21.91).

Owen Horeni, sr. – 800 (1st, 1:50.18); 1600 (1st, 4:13.25).

Carter Reichert, so. – 800 (24th, 1:56.86).

Evan Fals, jr. – pole vault (31st, 4.19).

Caden Steg, sr. – shot put (31st, 16.03).

James Sapp Jr., jr. – discus (fifth, 53.04).

Robert Crum, so. – discus (24th, 48.67).

4x100 relay (31st, 42.41).

4x400 relay (19th, 3:22.59).

Class 2A

Plano

Johnny Espino, jr. – 400 (14th, 50.41).

Jayden Balingit (Lumba), fr. – high jump (20th, 1.87).

Sandwich

Jacob Ross, jr. – pole vault (fifth, 4.65 meters)

Luis Murillo, jr. – shot put (20th, 15.61).

Class 1A

Newark

Cody Kulbartz, sr. – discus (32nd, 43.70).

Yorkville Christian

Graham Razum, jr. – 800 (sixth, 1:57.98); 1600 (25th, 4:44.63).

Jed Ogulei, sr. – triple jump (31nd, 12.56 meters).

4x400 relay (24th, 3:34.22).