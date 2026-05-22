Yorkville baseball finishes sweep of Bolingbrook: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Yorkville 11, Bolingbrook 2

The visiting Foxes scored six runs in the fourth inning and went on to sweep the three-game Southwest Prairie West series.

Kaleb Gossett was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Kal Arntzen scored two runs and drove in one and Isaac Gehant drove in two runs and scored a run for Yorkville (21-11, 11-4).

Plano 12, Streator 9

Braylon Schmidt was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Quentin Santoria was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Julian Gates had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the visiting Reapers (14-18-1).

Minooka 6, Oswego East 5

Devin Wheaton had two hits and an RBI and Jacsen Tucker a double, run scored and RBI for the Wolves (16-16, 8-7) in Oswego.

Plainfield North 1, Oswego 0

Oswego’s AJ Knizner struck out nine and allowed one run on five hits over six innings, but Plainfield North scored a run in the bottom of the first and held Oswego to four hits. Luke Hernandez had a hit and walked twice for the Panthers (16-18, 5-10 SPC West).

Aurora Christian 9, Parkview Christian 5

Logan Malkowski was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for visiting Parkview (16-12), but Aurora Christian scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth to pull away to the win.

Boys Volleyball

Plainfield North d. Yorkville 14-25, 15-25

Dylan Frieders had five kills, one digs and one block and Tommy Matson three kills, two blocks and one digs for the Foxes (18-15).