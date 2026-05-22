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Yorkville baseball finishes sweep of Bolingbrook: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville Foxes logo

Yorkville logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Yorkville 11, Bolingbrook 2

The visiting Foxes scored six runs in the fourth inning and went on to sweep the three-game Southwest Prairie West series.

Kaleb Gossett was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Kal Arntzen scored two runs and drove in one and Isaac Gehant drove in two runs and scored a run for Yorkville (21-11, 11-4).

Plano 12, Streator 9

Braylon Schmidt was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Quentin Santoria was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Julian Gates had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the visiting Reapers (14-18-1).

Minooka 6, Oswego East 5

Devin Wheaton had two hits and an RBI and Jacsen Tucker a double, run scored and RBI for the Wolves (16-16, 8-7) in Oswego.

Plainfield North 1, Oswego 0

Oswego’s AJ Knizner struck out nine and allowed one run on five hits over six innings, but Plainfield North scored a run in the bottom of the first and held Oswego to four hits. Luke Hernandez had a hit and walked twice for the Panthers (16-18, 5-10 SPC West).

Aurora Christian 9, Parkview Christian 5

Logan Malkowski was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for visiting Parkview (16-12), but Aurora Christian scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth to pull away to the win.

Boys Volleyball

Plainfield North d. Yorkville 14-25, 15-25

Dylan Frieders had five kills, one digs and one block and Tommy Matson three kills, two blocks and one digs for the Foxes (18-15).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.