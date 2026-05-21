Yorkville boys track and field wins sectional championship: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Class 3A Moline Sectional

The Foxes, with 136 points, easily beat out runner-up East Moline United Township’s 86 to win the sectional title.

Yorkville’s Aiden Kolkmeyer won the 110 hurdles (14.41 seconds), the 300 hurdles (37.30) and high jump (1.98 meters). Owen Horeni won the 800 (1:50.18) and 1,600 (4:13.25) and Jayden Ruth swept the sprints, taking the 100 (10.85) and 200 (21.91).

Other Yorkville qualifiers were Peyden Shepherd in the 300 hurdles (second, 38.85), the 4x400 relay (second, 3:22.59), Evan Fals in the pole vault (second, 4.19 meters) and James Sapp Jr. in the discus (second, 53.04).

Sandwich’s Luis Murillo takes one of his throws in the shot put Wednesday, May 20, 2026, during the Class 2A boys track sectional at Rochelle High School. (Mark Busch)

Class 2A Rochelle Sectional

Sandwich’s Luis Murillo, seeded sixth coming in, qualified for state in the shot put (third, 15.61 meters).

“I’ve done it before so it’s definitely more than I expected,” Murillo said. “I’m happy that I made it and I hope to do great things down there.”

Meanwhile Plano freshman Jayden Balingit (Lumba) qualified in the high jump with his effort of 1.87 meters, one of eight to qualify in the event. He just missed out in the triple jump and long jump.

“It’s just so great,” he said. “I didn’t think I would today for the fact that I was sick for the last week. It was a pretty bad day overall but I feel good that I made it in at least one of my events.”

Girls Soccer

Yorkville 4, West Aurora 2

Lindsay Ingemunson recorded a hat trick with three goals for the Foxes in the Class 3A Naperville Central Regional semifinal.

Baseball

Plano 1, Johnsburg 0

Quentin Santoria struck out 11 in a three-hit shutout for the Reapers (13-18-1, 4-10) in a win over Kishwaukee River Conference champion Johnsburg in Plano.

Brandon Ramos singled in Justin Bishop in the bottom of the fifth for the game’s lone run.

Yorkville 16, Bolingbrook 5 (5 innings)

Owen Middleton was 2 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored, Bryce Baxa was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Gavin Geegan and Kal Arntzen each scored three runs for the visiting Foxes (20-11, 10-4 Southwest Prairie West).

Sandwich 6, Woodstock 5

Braden Behringer singled in Griffin Somlock with the go-ahead run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, and the Indians went on to the Kishwaukee River Conference win in Sandwich.

Behringer was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Cash White drove in two runs and Somlock scored two for Sandwich (18-14-1, 8-6).

Marmion 6, Parkview Christian 5 (8 innings)

The host Cadets scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to force extra innings, then walked it off in the eighth.

Landon Malkowski was 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and Christian Mulder scored two runs for Parkview Christian (16-10).

Lisle 14, Newark 4

Colin Shields was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Jimmy Kath had a hit and run scored for Newark (9-18).

Softball

Mendota 10, Sandwich 8

At the Class 2A Byron Regional semifinal, Kayden Corneils was 4 for 4 with a double and four runs scored, Kendal Petre was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Abigail Johnson was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and run scored for Sandwich (17-14).