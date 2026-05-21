2026 Kendall County girls track and field qualifiers for IHSA State Finals

Oswego’s Kenna Brereton takes first in the 300 meter hurdles in the Southwest Prairie Conference girls track and field championship on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at Plainfield South High School. (Gary Middendorf)

The IHSA girls track and field state finals take place Thursday-Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Here is the full list of state qualifiers from the Kendall County area.

Individual state qualifiers are listed by class and team, with seeds and times/distances in each event. The top-nine finishers in each event earn a state medal.

State qualifiers and heat sheets for all teams in the state can be found at IHSA.org.

Class 3A

Kenna Brereton, fr. – 100 hurdles (18th, 15.04 seconds); Triple jump (9th, 11.48 meters).

Layla Brisbon, sr. – 100 hurdles (17th, 15.02).

Ava Karg, sr. – Pole vault (19th, 3.25).

Lia Paribello, sr. – Shot put (23rd, 11.21).

Aaliyah Stewart, jr. – 300 hurdles (32nd, 46.73).

Athena Triner, so. – 1,600 (15th, 5:07.43).

4x800 relay (26th, 9:54.05).

4x400 relay (29th, 4:02.34).

Class 2A

Alayla Harris, jr. – 100 hurdles (37th, 16.35).

Sunny Weber, sr. – 3,200 (2nd, 10:30.64); 1,600 (1st, 4:57.54).