Oswego police, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office participating in Memorial Day traffic enforcement campaign

The Oswego Police Department and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office are joining law enforcement agencies across Illinois for the Click It or Ticket campaign running through May 26 during the Memorial Day travel period.

“Buckle up every trip, every time,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “Seat belts save lives and we are committed to keeping our roads safe.”

The campaign began May 15. Officers and sheriff’s deputies are conducting high-visibility enforcement day and night, focusing on seat belt violations.

Motorists who fail to buckle up can expect to be stopped and ticketed, according to the release.

Illinois law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts. While usage has increased to 93% in 2025, unrestrained fatalities remain a concern, especially at night, the release said.

The Click It or Ticket initiative is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For more information on safe driving practices, go to ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.