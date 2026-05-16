Oswego baseball scores four in seventh to rally past Kaneland: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego 7, Kaneland 6

Jackson Dietz doubled in Graham Schwab with the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the seventh as the visiting Panthers (15-16) scored four in the final inning for the come-from-behind win.

Drew Kleinhans singled in Caleb Miller with the tying run with two outs before Dietz brought in what proved to be the winning run.

Miller and Luke Hernandez each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI and Kevin Camacho had two hits and an RBI for Oswego.

Sandwich 13, Somonauk 3

Braden Behringer had two doubles and a single, four RBIs and two runs scored and Griffin Somlock three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Indians (16-15-1) in Sandwich. Chase Clark added two RBIs and scored two runs.

Newark 22, Ashton-Franklin Center 4

David Ulrich had three doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored, Kiptyn Bleuer a single, double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Jimmy Kath two singles, four runs scored and three RBIs for the Norsemen (9-15) in a nonconference win in Newark.