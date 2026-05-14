Abigail Johnson’s double gives Sandwich softball a walk-off win: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Sandwich 7, Mendota 6

Abigail Johnson doubled in Kayden Corneils with one out in the bottom of the seventh for the Indians’ walk-off win.

Corneils was 4 for 4 with a homer, triple, single, three runs scored and three RBIs and Karlie Hardekopf 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Sandwich (16-12).

Minooka 7, Oswego 6

The visiting Indians scored four runs in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead, capitalized on five Oswego errors and held on for the Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Jaelynn Anthony and Ahlivia East homered for Oswego (17-11, 11-4), Anthony going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Kennedy Engler had three hits and Adalynn Fugitt two and an RBI for the Panthers.

Baseball

Woodstock North 6, Plano 5 (8 innings)

Quentin Santoria hit a tying two-run double for Plano in the bottom of the fifth, but Woodstock North won the Kishwaukee River Conference game with a run in the eighth.

Braylon Schmidt had a single, two runs scored and an RBI, Shane Downs was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored and Eric Nunez had a triple and run scored for Plano (11-17-1, 3-9).

Amboy 9, Newark 8

Newark scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and three more in the seventh, but a late rally came up short in the nonconference loss.

Rylan Cass had a double, run scored and two RBIs, Colin Shield was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Kiptyn Bleuer scored two runs and drove in one for Newark (8-15).

Girls Track and Field

Class 3A Rock Island Sectional

Oswego East (52 points) was sixth, Yorkville (33) eighth and Oswego (26) 10th in the sectional won by Minooka (113).

Oswego’s Kenna Brereton won the triple jump (11.48 meters) to qualify for state, Oswego East’s Layla Brisbon was second in the 100 hurdles (15.02 seconds) to qualify for state, Brereton third in the hurdles (15.04) to qualify and Yorkville’s 4x800 relay of Athena Triner, Annabelle Reeder, Ellison Meyer and Linden Moss took second (9:54.05) to qualify for state. Aaliyah Stewart of Yorkville qualified in the 300 hurdles (fifth, 46.73) and Athena Triner in the 1,600 (third, 5:07.03) and Yorkville’s 4x400 relay also qualified (fourth, 4:02.34). Oswego East’s Ava Karg qualified in the pole vault (third, 3.25 meters) and Lia Paribello in the shot put (fourth, 11.21)

Girls Soccer

Westmont 4, Sandwich 3

Haylee Lilliebridge scored two goals, Bailey Brummel one goal and Liza Goodbred made 14 saves in goal for Sandwich.