Alexandra Ibarra, Oswego beat Plainfield North in PKs, clinch share of Southwest Prairie Conference title

Oswego's Alexandra Ibarra (7) advances the ball down the pitch during a soccer match between Plainfield North and Oswego on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Alexandra Ibarra has never been a big penalty shot taker.

As a defender, the Oswego sophomore rarely attempts shots on goal, let alone scores.

But she has the proper frame of mind for the job.

“I just tell myself that I have to try my best, to stay calm for my team,” Ibarra said. “I know it’s really heavy to go there at the end. I just really try not to get nervous and stay calm. I always make mine at practice, so I felt I had that.”

Those nerves of steel – and a little good fortune – came through for Oswego on Monday.

Ibarra, her team’s fifth shooter, banged her attempt off the left post and in the goal.

Plainfield North’s fifth attempt hit the crossbar, giving host Oswego a 1-0 win in penalty kicks that clinched at least a share of the Southwest Prairie Conference championship.

Both teams’ first four shooters converted their kicks in PKs, setting the stage for Ibarra’s do-or-die attempt.

Aiming for the left corner of the goal, she hit her spot, albeit a little closer than she would have liked.

“Not the post, but I always aim for that corner – gave everyone a little heart attack there," Ibarra said with a laugh. “The adrenaline there fills me up. I like it. I’m just really happy for my team. Super proud of everyone that had the confidence to take the penalty.”

Oswego coach Gaspar Arias is likewise impressed in his sophomore’s confidence to step forward and embrace the pressure spot.

“We were crossing our fingers waiting for that final shot,” Arias said. “We ask the players, we give them the opportunity if they feel the confidence to take the shots. She was one of the ones that raised their hand. When you know that they have the confidence, you give them the opportunity.”

Girls Soccer: Plainfield North at Oswego Oswego's Kyla Baier (0) reacts after Oswego wins on penalty kicks during a soccer match between Plainfield North and Oswego on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Oswego goalkeeper Kyla Baier is used to these situations. Oswego went to PKs in back-to-back games at the recent Naperville Invitational with Waubonsie Valley and St. Charles North.

As Oswego attempted its shots, Baier kept her back turned on goal, then went back to work.

“I don’t like watching,” Baier said. “I have trust in my team. It’s to calm myself, take some deep breaths.”

Oswego (17-1-3, 10-0) and Plainfield North (15-3, 7-1), both undefeated in SPC play coming into the season’s final week, were scoreless for 80 minutes.

Until this season, those games would end in a draw. Now they go straight to PKs, where Oswego’s Mane Brolley, Jordyn Washington, Sophia Augustine and Peyton Johnson exchanged successful attempts with Plainfield North’s Delaney Harwood, Ilyana Barriball and Katelyn Haiser.

“This is our new initiative for conference. We don’t end in ties anymore, we go into penalty kicks,” Plainfield North coach Kathleen Monterosso said. “Reason why is the kids have to understand pressure and get into those pressure situations before we get into the playoffs.

“This is a great game to get that practice. I know this will be a learning experience for sure. A little heartbreaker.”

Girls Soccer: Plainfield North at Oswego Plainfield North's Delaney Harwood (8) is defended by Oswego's Aubrey Atkins (22) during a soccer match between Plainfield North and Oswego on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Oswego had previously beaten Plainfield 2-0 on April 18 at the Plainfield Classic. The rematch bore no resemblance, which hardly surprised Monterosso.

The Tigers had more chances than the Panthers, and better ones, eight shots on frame.

“100% a different game,” Monterosso said. “We had two starters that were completely out on injury that first game, not playing at all. I lost a player 10 minutes in with a concussion, two other players pretty much playing at 50% and another player that had the flu. We knew coming in that this would be a completely different match now that we’re at full strength.”

Barriball, a Loyola commit, had a shot in the 13th minute go wide, and Baier made a diving stop of a Haiser shot. In the 22nd minute Haiser sent a pass to Barriball behind the defense but her shot went over the goal.

“As a goalkeeper you always have to stay ready, every ball you have to stay confident in what you do,” Baier said. “The one time you don’t is the one time they can capitalize. ”I really stayed on that, and belief in my team."

Washington had a number of shots for Oswego, but most of them were from long distance over the goal.

“We knew they [Plainfield North] were going to show up strong, ready to beat us. That first half they played really well and they had us on our toes,” Arias said. “It was great to see the team come together and Kyla did a lot for us. Great saves.”