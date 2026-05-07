Bailey Brummel’s hat trick sends Sandwich soccer past Plano to first win: Wednesday Record Newspapers roundup

Girls Soccer

Sandwich 3, Plano 2

Bailey Brummel recorded a hat trick with three goals, Haylee Lilliebridge had two assists and multiple saves on defense and Liza Goodbred made four saves for Sandwich for its first win in program history.

Baseball

Yorkville 13, Oswego East 11

The Foxes scored six runs in the fifth to tie it and the two go-ahead runs in the sixth, rallying from an early seven-run deficit for the win at Oswego East.

Isaac Gehant scored the tying run on a two-out steal of home in the fifth, and Kal Arntzen’s bases-loaded walk brought in the go-ahead run in the sixth.

Gavin Geegan was 3 for 4 with a homer, double, four runs scored and an RBI and Arntzen 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for Yorkville (16-7, 6-2 Southwest Prairie Conference), which took the first two games of the three-game series.

Dominic Battista had a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Jacsen Tucker a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Devin Wheaton scored two runs for Oswego East (11-13, 4-4).

Richmond-Burton 5, Plano 1

Braylon Schmidt had a triple and scored the visiting Reapers’ lone run. Quentin Santoria struck out nine and allowed three earned runs on five hits for Plano (8-14-1, 3-6 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Softball

Yorkville 14, Plainfield North 4 (6 innings)

Austyn Strike was 4 for 4 with a two-run homer, double, five RBIs and two runs scored, Kayla Kersting was 2 for 4 with a solo homer and two RBIs and Ellie Fox struck out 10 for the Foxes (22-6, 10-1 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Bella Rosauer was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for Yorkville, which scored two runs in the second and three in the third to erase an early 3-0 deficit, then added six in the fifth.