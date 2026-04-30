Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Dontrell Young, Oswego, track and field, junior

Oswego's Dontrell Young competes in the 400 meter run during the 2025 IHSA Class 3A Boys Track & Field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Name: Dontrell Young

School: Oswego, junior

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: Young won the 100-meter dash and took second in the 200 to be named Athlete of the Meet at Wheaton Warrenville South’s Red Grange Invitational.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Yorkville volleyball’s AJ DiVito, Plano track and field’s Corrine Kostelaz and Oswego soccer’s Jordyn Washington.

Here is Young’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How’d you feel you ran at the Wheaton meet?

Young: I felt that I ran good due to the fact I had a cast on during the Wheaton track meet but there’s always room for improvement.

How do you feel you’re at now at this point of the season?

Young: I’m just getting started with my season. I’m only two track meets in and I’m feeling great about the season.

Did you run indoor? How many meets have you done?

Young: No I didn’t run indoor because I got surgery on my wrist from a injury during football and currently still recovering from it.

Is there a distance you feel best about now?

Young: I feel that I’m good at all my events I do. There isn’t one that I like better than the other, I just go out there and win.

What’s your goals for outdoor moving forward? What’s the training like for next four weeks?

Young: One of my goals for this outdoor season, is to run sub 21 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Do you plan to try to do the 100/200/400 in the postseason?

Young: No I don’t plan on running track during the postseason. I’ll be focusing on football and getting ready for the season.

Your coach has pretty high hopes for what you guys could do team wise. What do you think?

Young: I feel that as a team we could get a lot of great things done. We have a lot of athletes with great potential and who love to compete.