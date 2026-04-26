Yorkville softball wins championship of Bradley-Bourbonnais invite: Saturday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 6, East Moline 4

Callie Ferko’s two-run homer ignited Yorkville’s five-run fourth inning, and the Foxes (18-6) went on to take the championship of the eight-team Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational. Bella Rosauer, Destiny Barton and Alyssa Muhlbach also had RBI doubles in the inning.

Barton was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and the RBI, and Muhlbach 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Yorkville 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2

Rosauer struck out 11 and scattered five hits with one earned run allowed in a complete-game effort for the Foxes (17-6).

At the plate, Kayla Kersting hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning and Muhlbach went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Oswego East 10, Naperville North 0 (5 innings)

Katie Maday went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and the Wolves (13-6) scored seven runs in the third inning and went on to the five-inning win.

Katie Silva was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Makaylie Malburg was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Baseball

Yorkville 10, Glenbrook North 5 (9 innings)

Yorkville scored five runs in the top of the ninth to pick up the nonconference win.

Kamden Muell was 3 for 5 with two doubles and three runs scored, Robbie Mueller 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Frankie Pavlik 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for the visiting Foxes (11-7).

Yorkville Christian 14, Walther Christian 0 (5 innings)

Logan Stuck was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI, Austin Vugteveen scored two runs and drove in two, Caleb Fulkerson was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Phoenix Oliver scored three runs for the visiting Mustangs (8-6-1). Oliver also struck out seven and allowed one hit over 4⅓ innings.

Naperville Central 8, Oswego East 7

The visiting Redhawks scored three runs in the the top of the sixth and two in the seventh to rally past the Wolves in Oswego.

Devin Wheaton was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Niko Villacci had a run scored and RBI for the Wolves (8-10) in the loss.

Ottawa Marquette 11, Parkview Christian 5

Marquette scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past the visiting Falcons.

Matthew Busch was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, and Landon Malkowski was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Parkview Christian (11-6) in the loss.

Boys Volleyball

Yorkville

The Foxes took sixth place at the 24-team Brother Rice Smack Attack.

Lincoln-Way Central beat Yorkville 23-25, 25-20, 25-14. AJ DiVito had five kills, 14 digs and two aces and Dylan Frieders had five kills and two blocks for the Foxes.

Yorkville beat Plainfield East 25-21, 26-24. Danny Knoll had eight kills and three digs and Akon Fongu-Atehnkeng six kills and two blocks for the Foxes.

Brother Rice beat Yorkville 25-18, 25-21. DiVito had two kills and six digs and Connor Koteski three aces, four digs and 11 assists for the Foxes (15-9).