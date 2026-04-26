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Yorkville softball wins championship of Bradley-Bourbonnais invite: Saturday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville Foxes logo

Yorkville logo

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Yorkville 6, East Moline 4

Callie Ferko’s two-run homer ignited Yorkville’s five-run fourth inning, and the Foxes (18-6) went on to take the championship of the eight-team Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational. Bella Rosauer, Destiny Barton and Alyssa Muhlbach also had RBI doubles in the inning.

Barton was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and the RBI, and Muhlbach 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Yorkville 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2

Rosauer struck out 11 and scattered five hits with one earned run allowed in a complete-game effort for the Foxes (17-6).

At the plate, Kayla Kersting hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning and Muhlbach went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Oswego East 10, Naperville North 0 (5 innings)

Katie Maday went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and the Wolves (13-6) scored seven runs in the third inning and went on to the five-inning win.

Katie Silva was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Makaylie Malburg was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Baseball

Yorkville 10, Glenbrook North 5 (9 innings)

Yorkville scored five runs in the top of the ninth to pick up the nonconference win.

Kamden Muell was 3 for 5 with two doubles and three runs scored, Robbie Mueller 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Frankie Pavlik 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for the visiting Foxes (11-7).

Yorkville Christian 14, Walther Christian 0 (5 innings)

Logan Stuck was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI, Austin Vugteveen scored two runs and drove in two, Caleb Fulkerson was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Phoenix Oliver scored three runs for the visiting Mustangs (8-6-1). Oliver also struck out seven and allowed one hit over 4⅓ innings.

Naperville Central 8, Oswego East 7

The visiting Redhawks scored three runs in the the top of the sixth and two in the seventh to rally past the Wolves in Oswego.

Devin Wheaton was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Niko Villacci had a run scored and RBI for the Wolves (8-10) in the loss.

Ottawa Marquette 11, Parkview Christian 5

Marquette scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past the visiting Falcons.

Matthew Busch was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, and Landon Malkowski was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Parkview Christian (11-6) in the loss.

Boys Volleyball

Yorkville

The Foxes took sixth place at the 24-team Brother Rice Smack Attack.

Lincoln-Way Central beat Yorkville 23-25, 25-20, 25-14. AJ DiVito had five kills, 14 digs and two aces and Dylan Frieders had five kills and two blocks for the Foxes.

Yorkville beat Plainfield East 25-21, 26-24. Danny Knoll had eight kills and three digs and Akon Fongu-Atehnkeng six kills and two blocks for the Foxes.

Brother Rice beat Yorkville 25-18, 25-21. DiVito had two kills and six digs and Connor Koteski three aces, four digs and 11 assists for the Foxes (15-9).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.